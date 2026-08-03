Chelsea lineup vs. Spurs: Predicted XI for pre-season clash as Xabi Alonso brings back more World Cup stars

By Jonathan O'Shea | 03 Aug 2026 17:31 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 17:34

Following their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week, Chelsea's pre-season tour now takes them from Sydney to Hong Kong, where they will meet Juventus for another friendly fixture on Wednesday.

Building up to a fresh Premier League campaign, the London club have been busy adding more experience to their youthful squad, as new boss Xabi Alonso seeks to strike the right balance.

Danny Welbeck could make his debut after flying out to join the Blues in Asia, while fellow England international Jordan Henderson has just agreed terms; however, like recent signings Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix, the 36-year-old will not play against Juve.

The latter trio are not yet available after going deep at the World Cup, but Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson are both back in the fold and may make an appearance in midweek.

Now cleared to return from a long doping ban, Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk has also arrived, alongside Pedro Neto and Geovany Quenda, plus goalkeepers Gabriel Slonina and Mike Penders.

Either Penders or Robert Sanchez should start between the posts at Kai Tak Stadium, with Teddy Sharman-Lowe dropping down to the bench.

After both missed out on Brazil's World Cup squad, teenage winger Estevao - who scored in the Sydney Cup defeat to Spurs - and Joao Pedro will have the bit between their teeth.

Chelsea's main marksman last season, the latter netted a rapid hat-trick in his this summer's first friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers, making him favourite to start up front ahead of Liam Delap and Kazakh prospect Dastan Satpaev.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Palestra, Acheampong, Colwill, Hato; Lavia, Caicedo; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro