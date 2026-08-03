Preview: Chelsea vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 03 Aug 2026 16:48

After losing a London derby in Australia, Chelsea's hectic pre-season schedule will take them to Hong Kong on Wednesday, when they meet Italian giants Juventus at Kai Tak Stadium.

Both building up to a long campaign ahead, the Blues were beaten by old foes Tottenham Hotspur last time out, while Juve won a low-key friendly against Nice.

Match preview

Marking a summer of change at Chelsea, new boss Xabi Alonso has been busy adding more experience to the Premier League's youngest squad while building form and fitness in a series of friendlies.

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck has already arrived - and 36-year-old Jordan Henderson is soon to follow - joining established signings such as Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix at the capital club.

Still, it was Brazilian teen Estevao who scored the Blues' goal in their recent Sydney Cup defeat to Tottenham, which quickly followed a chaotic 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Intending to make a fast start under new management, Chelsea ultimately aim to be match fit for their top-flight opener away to local rivals Fulham on August 22.

First, though, they must take a whistle-stop trip through East Asia, where they will play Juventus in Hong Kong, AC Milan in Indonesia and Johor Darul Ta'zim in Malaysia across the space of eight days.

© Imago / Sportimage

When the clubs last met in 2021, Chelsea beat Juve 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League group phase, after the Italian club had won two of three previous meetings.

However, neither side will be gracing Europe's top competition this season, as the Blues tailed off badly last term while the Bianconeri somehow spilled a precious top-four finish.

Having taken one point from their last two league matches, Juve had to settle for a place in the Europa League, but interim coach Luciano Spalletti was still spared the sack.

Now, the former Italy manager is preparing his team for their Serie A opener against newly promoted Frosinone on August 23, and they have fared well in pre-season so far.

Following a goalless draw with Basel midway through last month, Juventus beat both Standard Liege and Nice, with forgotten man Douglas Luiz scoring their opening goal against the latter.

Before playing Palermo and their own youth team back on Italian soil, the Turin club are now bound for Hong Kong, before heading over to Australia for a clash with bitter rivals Inter Milan.

Chelsea pre-season form:

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Juventus pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / AAP

Recently cleared to return from a long ban, Mykhailo Mudryk has now joined late arrivals Welbeck, Pedro Neto and Geovany Quenda in Chelsea's touring squad. Belgium goalkeeper Mike Penders is available, too, and he can compete with Robert Sanchez for selection; Teddy Sharman-Lowe could drop down to the bench. After their post-World Cup leave, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson both missed the loss to Spurs, but Xabi Alonso has suggested they may play on Wednesday; Enzo Fernandez, Lacroix and Rogers are not ready yet. With Liam Delap looking likely to leave, Uzbek wonderkid Dastan Satpaev and Joao Pedro - who netted a quickfire hat-trick against Western Sydney Wanderers - are the main contenders to start up front. Meanwhile, Juventus can no longer call upon former Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic, who was released at the end of his contract, so fit-again Arkadiusz Milik might lead their attack. Bolstering his forward options, Spalletti has recently brought Randal Kolo Muani back to the club and signed Bosnian rising star Kerim Alajbegovic, following right-back Zeki Celik's surprise arrival from Roma on a free transfer. Jeff Ekhator was also captured from Genoa, but the Italy international has been hit by a muscular injury, joining key midfielder Khephren Thuram on the sidelines.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Palestra, Acheampong, Colwill, Hato; Lavia, Caicedo; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; Celik, Locatelli, Luiz, Cambiaso; Zhegrova, Boga; Milik

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Juventus

Having seen their ranks boosted by several returning stars, Chelsea can field a stronger starting lineup than their previous friendlies, which should see them defeat a modest Juventus side.

Following years of mismanagement, Juve are fallen giants for a reason; after spending their way into trouble, the Blues have set off on a more sensible path under Xabi Alonso.

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