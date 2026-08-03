Chelsea transfer news: New Mykhaylo Mudryk update as 'preferred' next step becomes clearer

By Darren Plant | 03 Aug 2026 17:59

Chelsea officials would reportedly like to loan Mykhaylo Mudryk to Strasbourg this summer.

On Friday afternoon, it was announced that the Ukraine international's doping ban had been lifted just over 18 months into a four-year suspension.

Mudryk has since travelled to Hong Kong to link up with Xabi Alonso's squad, the Spaniard having suggested on Saturday that he is an admirer of the former Shakhtar Donetsk star.

However, given that the 25-year-old has not played competitive football since November 2024, all options are realistically on the table.

A report earlier on Monday indicated that three Premier League clubs were monitoring the situation.

© Imago

BlueCo favour specific Mudryk transfer

Nevertheless, according to Foot Mercato, BlueCo would prefer to send Mudryk to Strasbourg.

The report claims that the left-winger could now become a high-profile addition to the Ligue 1 club's squad.

As has occurred in recent seasons, the maximum number of three players being able to join another club on loan is likely to be utilised by Chelsea and Strasbourg.

Mudryk would theoretically become one of six Chelsea players who can leave on foreign loan deals, as per FIFA regulations.

Despite Chelsea's alleged stance, it is not yet clear whether Mudryk would be interested in signing for Strasbourg.

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Would Mudryk, Strasbourg loan be right move?

Strasbourg have again been busy signing prospects and young players this summer, already acquiring five between the age of 17 and 22.

Only Ben Chilwell - who Mudryk knows from Chelsea - is above the age of 24, but Strasbourg would be signing Mudryk for his attacking qualities rather than his experience.

In theory, the transfer makes sense because Mudryk could become a regular starter at a club that are not playing two games per week.

Chelsea will not necessarily want to be seeing the £89m signing feature twice every seven days when he has been absent for over 18 months.

From Mudryk's perspective, he may want to play at the highest level possible, but staying within the BlueCo model may work better for him than going to another Premier League team.