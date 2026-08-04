Chelsea transfer news: Blues speed up centre-back exodus with Serie A and Premier League moves

By Axel Clody | 04 Aug 2026 08:56

Chelsea are edging closer to overhauling their defensive setup during the current transfer window.

Amid a squad-trimming process led by Xabi Alonso, three centre-backs look set to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks: Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Axel Disasi.

The negotiations are taking place in parallel and involve clubs from Serie A and the Premier League, reinforcing the Blues' strategy of freeing up wage space and raising funds following another summer of heavy investment, including the club-record signing of Morgan Rogers.

Badiashile and Chalobah set to leave Chelsea for Italy

© Imago / Action Plus

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Chelsea and Napoli have made progress in talks and are close to an agreement for a loan move for Badiashile, one that would include an option to buy at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, making just eight Premier League appearances last season.

According to the report, Badiashile has already spoken with manager Massimiliano Allegri, who has approved his arrival to strengthen the Napoli defence.

Despite Napoli's progress, Juventus remain in the running and are still trying to convince the Frenchman to choose Turin. At this stage, however, the southern Italian club appear to hold the advantage.

While negotiating Badiashile's exit, Chelsea are also close to completing another significant sale. According to Sky Sport Italia and Calciomercato, Como have reached an agreement to sign Trevoh Chalobah.

The deal has been struck for a fixed £25.5m, plus up to £5.1m in add-ons based on objectives, and also includes a sell-on percentage for Chelsea in the event of a future transfer of the player.

A product of the Cobham academy, Chalobah is leaving the club after several loan spells before eventually establishing himself in the first team.

The move also represents another step forward for Como's ambitious project under Cesc Fabregas, with the Italian club enjoying a rapid rise and set to play in the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Crystal Palace eye Disasi as Alonso continues Chelsea defensive rebuild

© Imago / APL

Another player edging towards the exit is Axel Disasi. According to French radio station RMC Sport, Crystal Palace are preparing a formal offer for the French defender following the departure of Maxence Lacroix, who has himself agreed a move to Chelsea.

Disasi spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, where he regained a regular role, starting 16 of the 17 Premier League matches he played, despite being unable to prevent the club's relegation.

Signed from Monaco in 2023 for around £38.25m, the centre-back has never managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter at Stamford Bridge and is now outside Xabi Alonso's plans. Beyond Crystal Palace, Italian clubs are also monitoring his situation.

These potential departures form part of a broader overhaul being carried out by Chelsea this season. Since Xabi Alonso's arrival, the club has sought to trim a squad widely considered bloated, while simultaneously investing in players who better fit the Spanish manager's desired profile.

The defence has been one of the areas most heavily reshaped during the window. Chelsea have recently agreed the signing of Maxence Lacroix, while also continuing to count on the likes of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo, increasing competition for places.

As a result, players who have lost their prominence have been put on the market. Should all three deals be finalised, Chelsea stand to raise more than £51m in fixed fees, along with bonuses and potential future revenue from sell-on clauses.

At the same time, the club will reduce its wage bill and create space for further transfer activity before the window closes.