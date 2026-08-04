Liverpool transfer news: £210m Premier League duo eyed as alternatives if Reds can't land Bradley Barcola

By Lewis Blain | 04 Aug 2026 07:58

Liverpool remain determined to sign a marquee winger this summer, but are now making contingency plans if a deal for Bradley Barcola proves impossible.

The Reds continue to view the Paris Saint-Germain star as the ideal long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

However, with the Ligue 1 giants refusing to lower their demands, Liverpool are already assessing alternative targets.

What is the latest on Liverpool's pursuit of Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport

Barcola remains Liverpool's priority attacking target and talks with PSG are continuing, according to reports.

It is believed that Liverpool are prepared to invest around £90 million, while the France international is understood to be attracted by the opportunity to become a central figure under Andoni Iraola.

The stumbling block remains PSG's valuation. The French champions are reportedly demanding around £145 million, creating a sizeable gap between the two clubs.

Liverpool are therefore refusing to allow the saga to drag on without exploring other options, determined to avoid being left short of attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool to target Rayan and Yankuba Minteh as back-up options

© Imago

Should a deal for Barcola collapse, AFC Bournemouth's Rayan and Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh are among the leading alternatives.

Rayan would arrive with the added bonus of already understanding Iraola's coaching methods after working under the Spaniard at Bournemouth.

The Brazilian enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign and is viewed as one of the Premier League's brightest young forwards, although Bournemouth remain reluctant sellers despite his £130 million release clause not becoming active until 2027.

Minteh also fits Liverpool's profile. Having already adapted to Premier League football, the explosive winger offers pace, direct running and proven top-flight experience, though reports have suggested Brighton would demand around £80 million.

Liverpool appear well prepared whichever direction the window takes.

Barcola remains the dream signing, but if PSG refuse to compromise on their valuation, Rayan and Minteh represent two exciting Premier League-proven alternatives capable of adding the pace, unpredictability and attacking threat needed to begin life after Salah.