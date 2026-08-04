Aston Villa transfer news: Villans weigh up move for Brazilian scoring 12 goals last season

By Axel Clody | 04 Aug 2026 08:48

Aston Villa have made contact over a move for Marseille winger Igor Paixao, who has attracted interest from several clubs after establishing himself as one of Ligue 1's most eye-catching wide players last season.

While no player is considered untouchable at Marseille this summer transfer window, Igor Paixao has emerged as a target for a club set to play in next season's Champions League.

Signed last summer by Marseille for £30m including bonuses, Igor Paixao enjoyed an encouraging first season in the south of France.

The Brazilian winger scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. Under contract until June 2030, the 26-year-old has everything required to become the face of the French club for years to come.

Leeds United and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Igor Paixao

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

However, with an austerity drive now in place at the club, no player is off-limits this summer. While Marseille would like to keep hold of Igor Paixao, he is no exception to that rule.

As such, he could leave this transfer window should the club's hierarchy receive an offer they deem satisfactory. Igor Paixao, who would like to spend another season in the south of France, does have suitors regardless.

According to L'Equipe, Leeds United have not forgotten about the former Feyenoord man, having previously competed with Marseille to sign him a year ago. Aston Villa have also made enquiries about the Brazilian winger.

Marseille will not sell Igor Paixao for under £30m

© Imago / PsnewZ

The Villans are coming off an outstanding campaign, winning the Europa League and finishing fourth in the Premier League. Aston Villa will therefore compete in the Champions League next season, which represents a potentially appealing next step for Igor Paixao.

On this matter, the French sports daily does not reveal the Brazilian's own stance on the interest, but insists he 'will not leave for less than £30m'. Marseille will remain firm on that point. Despite their need to sell, the French club want to secure the best possible price for their assets.