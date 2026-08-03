Aston Villa transfer news: Barcelona starlet made 'number one target' of Unai Emery

By Darren Plant | 03 Aug 2026 16:00

Aston Villa have reportedly made Barcelona starlet Marc Bernal their number-one target.

The West Midlands outfit continue to consider all scenarios with regards to their current squad, a consequence of the complexities that come with complying with the relevant Premier League and UEFA financial regulations.

Key defender Ezri Konsa is being linked with a Premier League rival at a time when Unai Emery may already be considering adding a new centre-back to his squad.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard also requires a central midfielder, with links to Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha having quietened down in recent days.

According to The Sun, Emery has decided that he wants to add Bernal to his senior ranks before the end of the summer transfer window.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Aston Villa chasing Barcelona midfielder Bernal

The report suggests that Emery has identified the 19-year-old as his primary target for the coming weeks.

Bernal has already racked up 36 appearances for the Catalan giants, contributing five goals and one assists.

Emery wants Villa to make a formal approach for the Spain international, who is said to be valued in the region of £30m by the Premier League club.

At the same time, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is of the opinion that the academy graduate should remain at Camp Nou.

As such, it is expected that the La Liga champions will reject any offers from Villa unless they are prepared to considerably improve their offer.

Manchester City are also said to have failed with an enquiry for Bernal.

© Imago

Will Barcelona change Bernal stance?

Barcelona are well stocked for midfield talent, with Eric Garcia, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado and Bernal all able to be deployed in the engine room.

At the same time, Bernal has already hinted that he can eventually become a mainstay in the engine room.

Although three of his nine La Liga starts in 2025-26 came after the league title was won, the fact that Flick was prepared to use him on those occasions emphasised his admiration for the youngster.

With a contract already in place until 2029, everything points to Bernal remaining in his homeland this summer.