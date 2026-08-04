Transfer news and rumours today: Daisuke Yokota to Rangers, Freddie Potts departs West Ham

By Carter White | 04 Aug 2026 11:51

Rangers have reportedly reached a full agreement for the signing of Hannover attacker Daisuke Yokota.

The Gers commenced their 2026-27 Scottish Premiership campaign with an uninspiring 1-1 draw at the base of Dundee United on the weekend, when Derek McInnes's side failed to impress.

The Glasgow-based club have already made a number of eye-catching signings this summer, including one of a South Africa international who travelled with Bafana Bafana for the World Cup.

Rangers have a major job on their hands this term to catch up with fierce rivals Celtic who won the Premiership last campaign, as well as keeping Hearts at bay after they came so close to a historic title victory.

According to German transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, Rangers are closing in on the permanent signing of Hannover hero Yokota, who provided nine goal contributions in 30 Bundesliga 2 appearances last season.

The report claims that the Gers have reached a full agreement for the talents of the 26-year-old, with the Scottish giants set to pay an initial £3m plus add-ons in a deal which also contains a sell-on clause.

It is understood that Yokota is set to fly out to Scotland on Tuesday (August 4) to complete a full medical and eventually put pen to paper on a long-term contract at the home of Rangers this summer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

West Ham confirm Potts exit

Moving South of the border, West Ham United are preparing for a campaign in the Championship for the first time in 15 years after placing 18th in the Premier League last campaign.

It has now been confirmed that the Hammers are waving goodbye to midfielder Freddie Potts, who has decided to depart the East Londoners ahead of their gruelling year in England's second tier.

The 22-year-old has secured a switch to Belgian side Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee, with the Belgian Pro League champions preparing for an exciting season of European action in 2026-27.

Courtesy of their 2025-26 title success in Belgium, Brugge have automatically qualified for the League Phase of the Champions League, meaning that they have a guaranteed eight matches in UEFA's elite club competition.

Meanwhile at the London Stadium, the summer theme of outgoings continues with the departure of Potts following the big-money sales of Matheus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville to Tottenham Hotspur and Al-Hilal respectively.

West Ham have managed to retain one of their most important players, though, with club captain and local hero Jarrod Bowen committing his future to the Hammer cause in the Championship.

© Imago

Sunderland make Isidor decision?

Looking to build a squad capable of escaping the second tier at the first time of asking, West Ham have been interested in a move for Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, who arguably just enjoyed the summer of his life.

The 26-year-old played three matches at the World Cup for Haiti and put his name in the hat for goal of the tournament with an outstanding long-range strike against Morocco on June 24.

With Sunderland looking to make improvements all over the pitch ahead of their long-awaited return to European football, there were suggestions that Isidor could be allowed to move on this summer.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the Black Cats have no intention of selling the attacker to West Ham or any other side before the beginning of the Premier League campaign this month.

It is understood that Isidor remains an integral part of Regis Le Bris's plans at the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland will need a deep squad to balance the demands of domestic and continental action.