Preview: Bristol City vs Walsall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 04 Aug 2026 10:56 , Last updated: 04 Aug 2026 11:21

Bristol City will begin their 2026-27 campaign when they welcome Walsall to Ashton Gate in the first round of the EFL Cup on Thursday evening.

The Robins now led by Michael Skubala, head into their first competitive fixture after an encouraging pre-season in which they lost just twice in seven friendlies and recorded an impressive 4-1 win over Premier League side Newcastle United, while the Saddlers endured a more difficult build-up after failing to win any of their four friendlies and ending with a goalless draw against Notts County.

Match preview

After a turbulent end to the 2025-26 campaign, Bristol City begin the new season under fresh leadership following the departure of Gerhard Struber and the brief return of Roy Hodgson, who arrived at Ashton Gate after 44 years away to oversee the final seven Championship fixtures.

The former Liverpool and England boss ultimately guided the Robins to another 12th-place finish, although they ended the season 11 points adrift of the top six after starting the calendar year in contention for promotion, with Skubala now taking charge after guiding Lincoln City to a record-breaking promotion campaign.

The new Bristol City boss led the Imps to the Championship after collecting 103 points with 31 wins, 10 draws and just five defeats, while conceding only 41 goals in 46 league matches, a defensive record that will appeal to the Robins after they struggled to keep clean sheets consistently last season.

Skubala has also been backed with seven summer arrivals, including League One's fourth-highest scorer from last season Lorent Tolaj, former Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood and goalkeeper Sam Tickle, who recorded 13 clean sheets for Wigan Athletic despite their difficult campaign.

The Robins have also enjoyed an encouraging pre-season ahead of Skubala's first competitive fixture, losing just twice in seven friendlies before ending their preparations with an impressive 4-1 victory over Premier League side Newcastle United.

© Imago / News Images

Walsall, meanwhile, also enter the new campaign with a new man in the dugout after Matt Sadler's departure, with Darren Byfield overseeing the final stages of last season before former Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley goalkeeper Lee Grant was appointed as head coach.

The Saddlers endured a dramatic collapse during the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, falling from the League Two automatic promotion places into the bottom half of the table after struggling to maintain their early-season momentum.

For the second consecutive season, Walsall sat top of League Two on Christmas Day but failed to complete the promotion push, collecting just 22 points after the turn of the year and enduring an eight-game winless run at home.

Despite the disappointing finish, there remains a strong foundation for Grant to build on, with Walsall showing during the first half of the campaign that they are capable of competing near the top of the division.

However, their pre-season preparations have been far from ideal, with the Saddlers failing to win any of their four friendlies against Leamington, Aston Villa, Telford and Notts County.

History also favours the hosts heading into this fixture, with Bristol City unbeaten in their five previous meetings against Walsall, winning four and drawing one.

The last encounter between the two sides came more than a decade ago, when the Robins recorded an emphatic 8-2 victory at Ashton Gate in what was also the last time Bristol City competed outside the top two tiers of English football.

Bristol City pre-season form:

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Walsall form pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago

Bristol City look towards the 2026-27 campaign hoping for a better time of it in terms of injuries, after enduring one of the worst injury crisis' in the English Football League last season.

The Robins have almost a fully fit squad available, although Skubala is expected to make changes with the Championship season beginning just nine days later.

Irish defender Luke McNally remains unavailable after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Tickle is expected to become the club's first-choice goalkeeper this season but could make way for Brad Collins to start.

As for Walsall could hand competitive debuts to several summer arrivals as Grant looks to make an immediate impact at Ashton Gate.

James Connolly and Andy Dallas are among those pushing for their first appearances in Saddlers colours, while Albert Adomah is expected to feature heavily once again after making 50 appearances during his 19th professional season.

Evan Weir and Charlie Lakin will not be involved, having departed the club for Peterborough United and Barnet respectively.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Collins; Tanner, Dickie, Eile, Pring; Randell, Bird; Twine, Greenwood, Horvat; Riis

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Ward; Browne, Skura, Leak, Hancock; Pattison, Maher, Sprangler; Adomah, Pressley, Dallas

We say: Bristol City 3-1 Walsall

Bristol City head into their first competitive fixture as clear favourites and, even with Skubala likely to rotate his side ahead of the Championship opener, their attacking quality and encouraging pre-season form should see them progress.

Walsall have shown they can compete with the best sides in League Two, but their difficult summer schedule combined with Bristol City's superior quality should prove the difference at Ashton Gate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.