Preview: PAOK vs Anderlecht - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 04 Aug 2026 11:03 , Last updated: 04 Aug 2026 11:05

After cruising through round two, PAOK and Anderlecht will continue their quest to reach the Europa League's league phase on Thursday evening.

Kicking off a two-legged tie in Thessaloniki, they must now fight for the right to meet either Kairat Almaty or Levski Sofia in the playoffs.

Match preview

Having qualified for Europe's second-tier tournament by finishing third in the Greek Super League last season, PAOK are now just two steps away from the league phase.

New coach Alessio Lisci led his side through to the third qualifying round last week, when they completed a comfortable 5-2 aggregate defeat of Dynamo Kyiv.

Winger Giannis Konstantelias scored his second and third goals of the tie either side of half time at Stadio Toumbas, as Lisci's men wrapped up matters with a 2-0 win in the second leg.

Unbeaten at home during last season's league campaign - racking up 12 wins from 16 games along the way - PAOK also won three of four summer friendlies before eliminating Dynamo.

Now, after making the Europa League knockout rounds via eye-catching wins over Lille and Real Betis last term, they are intent on reaching the league phase again.

© Iconsport / Belga

To secure a place in the playoffs, PAOK must conquer Belgium's most successful club in UEFA competition, as Anderlecht have previously claimed four European trophies.

Since their heyday in the 1970s and 80s, however, the Brussels club have struggled to make a major impression, and they crashed out in the Conference League qualifiers this time last year.

The 34-time Belgian champions have also failed to win their domestic title since 2017, recently recording back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the Pro League and losing consecutive cup finals.

More managerial change ensued this summer, with former Porto boss Vitor Bruno taking charge of his first competitive games in the second qualifying round against Hammarby.

Despite squandering a first-leg lead after going down to 10 men in Sweden, then falling behind on aggregate early in the second leg, Anderlecht ultimately won 4-2 overall.

It took two late strikes to swing the tie in their favour: Mihajlo Cvetkovic left the bench to score in the 81st minute, before Tristan Degreef then sealed the deal.

PAOK Europa League form:

W W

Anderlecht Europa League form:

D W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

PAOK have injury doubts about Sweden international Taha Ali (shoulder) and English winger Shola Shoretire (knee), both of whom may miss the first leg.

Former Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison should deputise for Ali on the hosts' left wing, supporting either Anestis Mythou or Alex Jeremejeff up front.

With 23 goals to his name in UEFA competition, club captain Andrija Zivkovic is set to start on the right; Konstantelias generally plays an advanced role in midfield.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht are still settling in summer buys Lukas Ambros, Leo Petrot, Joshua Nga Kana and Giulian Biancone, all of whom made their competitive debut in the second round.

New boss Bruno has also been tasked with replacing Thorgan Hazard, who scored 15 goals last term before returning to former club Lens, and talented teenager Nathan De Cat.

Still at the club for now, young Serbian striker Cvetkovic hit double figures last season and scored a crucial goal against Hammarby in round two.

Canada midfielder Nathan Saliba can return after serving a one-match suspension, but Killian Sardella and Mario Stroeykens are both minor doubts due to injury.

PAOK possible starting lineup:

Pavlenka; Kenny, Hatzidiakos, Michailidis, Gomez; Santamaria, Zafeiris; Zivkovic, Konstantelias, Taison; Mythou

Anderlecht possible starting lineup:

Coosemans; Maamar, Petrot, Biancone, Augustinsson; Llansana, Kana, Saliba, Nga Kana; Seke, Sikan

We say: PAOK 2-0 Anderlecht

Not only are PAOK particularly strong on home turf, but Anderlecht are undergoing yet another period of transition and may be ill-prepared for this trip to Greece.

So, the hosts should build a handy first-leg lead before these teams reconvene in Belgium seven days later.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.