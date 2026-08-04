Preview: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs CSKA Sofia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 04 Aug 2026 09:29

Kicking off a third qualifying round tie in neutral Batumi, CSKA Sofia and Maccabi Tel Aviv will continue their Europa League journey on Thursday.

After taking very different routes through round two, the pair must now fight it out to meet OFI Crete in the playoffs.

Match preview

Following a cagey goalless draw in Baku seven days earlier, CSKA Sofia were then held on home turf by Qarabag in their second round tie, ultimately requiring extra time and penalties to squeeze through.

Hristo Yanev's side had started off in round one, where they defeated Derry City 5-3 on aggregate by winning both legs.

Having qualified for Europe's second-tier tournament by claiming the Bulgarian Cup - also via a penalty shootout - the army club are now just two steps away from the league phase.

Amid their continental adventures, CSKA have made a positive start to the new Parva Liga campaign, picking up seven points from a possible nine so far.

Sunday's 2-1 home win over Dunav Ruse was secured by a late goal from centre-back Facundo Rodriguez, setting Yanev's men up nicely for their journey to Georgia.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

The first ever meeting between CSKA Sofia and Maccabi Tel Aviv will take place at Batumi's Adjarabet Arena, as the Israeli side cannot compete on home soil due to UEFA sanctions.

Maccabi's most recent visit to the Georgian capital ended successfully, with last week's 1-0 defeat of Sheriff Tiraspol completing a comprehensive 6-0 aggregate victory.

Before beating Sheriff, the State Cup holders had returned to domestic action with a 3-1 Super Cup win over Hapoel Be'er Sheva, as Kenny Miller collected his second piece of silverware since arriving in May.

Seasoned campaigners at this level, the Yellows have played in Europe for each of the past three seasons, coming through a number of tricky qualifiers to do so.

Following an eventful run to the Conference League's last 16 in 2024, they suffered league-phase exits in the Champions League and Europa League respectively, albeit accruing plenty of valuable experience.

Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League form:

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Maccabi Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

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CSKA Sofia Europa League form:

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CSKA Sofia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Yulian Todorov

After making an unbeaten start to the season, CSKA boss Yanev is likely to keep a settled side, with captain Bruno Jordao running matters in central midfield.

Dutch striker Joel Zwarts, who scored their opener last weekend, will compete with Leandro Godoy and Ioannis Pittas to lead the line.

An experienced Cyprus international, the latter has notched seven goals in 34 previous European appearances, and three against Derry City in round one.

In a multi-national squad, Cameroon midfielder James Eto'o, former Inter Milan man Stefano Sensi and ex-Everton defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin are also contenders to start.

Meanwhile, Maccabi must do without Moldovan forward Ion Nicolaescu, who is still sidelined by an ACL injury, meaning Abu Farchi should join captain Dor Peretz up front.

After Farchi recorded 10 goal involvements in Israel's top-flight last season, he has found the net four times in three competitive fixtures this term.

Maccabi Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Melika; Yehezkel, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo; Noy, Sissokho, Shahar; Varela, Peretz, Farchi

CSKA Sofia possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Pastor, Ivanov, Gbamin, Rodriguez, Martino; Ebong, Jordao, Sensi; Godoy, Pittas

We say: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-2 CSKA Sofia

After their domestic cup wins last term, both sides have begun the new season well, making this a very tough tie to call.

Due to a lack of home advantage, Maccabi may have to settle for a score draw in the first leg, as CSKA are looking difficult to defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.