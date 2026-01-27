Preview: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 27 Jan 2026 19:12 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 03:21

Needing a minor miracle to finish inside the top eight, Bologna will meet Maccabi Tel Aviv when the Europa League knockout spots are decided on Thursday.

After last week's draw with Celtic, the Italian side are guaranteed a place in the playoffs; meanwhile their winless opponents have already been eliminated.

Match preview

Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in their first league-phase fixture, Bologna have booked a spot in the knockout stage by going unbeaten through the next six.

Recording three wins and three draws along the way, Vincenzo Italiano's Coppa Italia winners sit 15th in the Europa League table ahead of Thursday's finale - and the top 24 will all avoid elimination.

The Rossoblu took their tally to 12 points by fighting back for a home draw with Celtic last week, albeit they perhaps should have beaten 10 men after dominating most of the match.

Though their visitors were short-handed for almost an hour at Stadio Dall'Ara, second-half strikes from Jonathan Rowe and Thijs Dallinga only proved enough for one point, essentially ending hopes of a top-eight finish.

Still, Bologna are set to progress to the Europa League playoffs, having posted their best undefeated streak in Europe since 1971.

By contrast, they have recently slumped down the Serie A standings by winning just one of their last 10 league games, including Sunday's calamitous defeat in Genoa.

Two goals ahead at half time, Bologna blew up when fit-again goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski was recklessly dismissed on his return from an injury layoff.

Conceding three times after the break - with the last blow being struck during stoppage time - has left the Emilian club in crisis and staring at a mid-table finish.

© Imago / Newspix

Meanwhile, Maccabi Tel Aviv are flying higher in the Israeli Premier League - where they sit third after 20 matches - but they have also endured several setbacks over the past few weeks.

Between losing 4-1 to Maccabi Haifa and 2-1 in Monday's derby clash with Hapoel Tel Aviv, the Yellows were beaten by Freiburg in their penultimate Europa League fixture.

Maccabi have picked up just one point so far, leaving them rock bottom of the 36-team table and with no hope of reaching the playoffs.

It has been a disastrous campaign all told, with tallies of two goals scored and 19 conceded, both representing the worst in this season's league phase.

One of three winless clubs remaining - alongside Utrecht and Malmo - Zarko Lazetic's side will only have pride left to play for when they meet Bologna on neutral turf in the Serbian city of Backa Topola.

Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League form:

L L L L L L

Maccabi Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

W W W L L L

Bologna Europa League form:

W D W D L D

Bologna form (all competitions):

L D W L D L

Team News

© Imago

As Bologna have other priorities - namely halting their nosedive down the Serie A table - Italiano is set to rotate his squad.

Juan Miranda could return at left-back after serving a one-match domestic ban, while it remains to be seen whether Skorupski or Federico Ravaglia gets the nod in goal.

After Ciro Immobile led the line last weekend, the veteran striker may make way for either Dallinga - who has scored in all three of his Europa League starts this season - or Santiago Castro.

Defensive rock Jhon Lucumi is still sidelined by a hamstring injury, but Federico Bernardeschi and Martin Vitik were both back on the bench against Genoa.

Meanwhile, Maccabi Tel Aviv will be missing star striker Ion Nicolaescu, so 19-year-old Sayed Abu Farkhi is set to spearhead their attack.

National team regulars Roy Revivo, Dor Peretz and Sagiv Jehezkel should all feature; Maccabi captain Peretz scored twice in Israel's chaotic 5-4 defeat to Italy earlier this season.

Although he has notched nine league goals, Peretz has yet to find the net in Europe, but after scoring against Hapoel Tel Aviv at the weekend, he is now hoping to be on target in consecutive matches for the first time since September.

Maccabi Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Mashpati; Ben Hamo, Shlomo, Heitor, Revivo; Ben Harush, Lederman; Jehezkel, Peretz, Varela; Farchi

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Holm, Vitik, Heggem, Miranda; Moro, Pobega; Orsolini, Odgaard, Rowe; Dallinga

We say: Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-2 Bologna

Inflicting further misery on Maccabi Tel Aviv, an out-of-sorts Bologna side can get back to winning ways on Thursday evening.

Of two teams in a grim run of form, the Rossoblu are better equipped to score - but victory will not be enough for a top-eight finish.

