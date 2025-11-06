Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv announce their starting lineups for Thursday's Europa League fixture at Villa Park.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has decided to leave Ollie Watkins on the substitutes' bench for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Watkins has endured a disappointing start to the season, contributing just one goal from 11 starts and three substitute outings in all competitions.

Having not scored for Villa since the end of September, the England international has been dropped in one of five changes from Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Donyell Malen has been brought into the team to replace Watkins, while Jadon Sancho has also been handed an opportunity in the final third.

Victor Lindelof, Ian Maatsen and Lamare Bogarde are the other three players to be introduced into the starting lineup.

Matty Cash, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn have all joined Watkins in dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott again misses out on a starting spot as he continues to struggle to impress Emery.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Bogarde; Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Malen

Subs: Bizot, Oakley, Cash, Digne, McGinn, Buendia, Kamara, Tielemans, Elliott, Barkley, Watkins, Broggio

Maccabi Tel Aviv XI: Mishpati; Asante, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo; Madmon, Sissohko, Noy; Varela, Pereta, Davida

Subs: Abu Farhi, Andrade, Ben Hamo, Ben Harush, Gerafi, Gropper, Jehezkel, Lederman, Heitor, Melika, Nicolaescu, Shahar

