Preview: Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel Aviv - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jan 2026 19:31

Freiburg will take a significant step towards the Europa League's round of 16 if they beat visitors Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday at Europa Park Stadion.

The hosts are fifth with 14 points and could claim a top-eight spot if other results go in their favour, whereas Maccabi Tel Aviv are second last in 35th place with just one point.

Match preview

Freiburg claimed a 1-0 victory against RB Salzburg on December 11 in their most recent European game, though their opponents were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

The hosts have played five times since that clash, winning twice, drawing twice and losing once, with the team hoping to avoid extending their winless streak to three games.

Boss Julian Schuster's side are eighth in the Bundesliga with 24 points after 18 matchweeks, five points from the sixth-placed Conference League spot.

Breisgau-Brasilianer head into Thursday's game having netted at least two goals in three of their past four outings, though they also conceded at least two goals in three of those fixtures.

Freiburg's record at home is phenomenal, with the club currently undefeated in their last 11 contests at Europa Park Stadion, a period in which they came out on top on eight occasions.

© Imago

The visitors were resoundingly beaten 4-1 by Stuttgart on December 11, and no other team in the Europa League have conceded more goals this season (18).

Maccabi Tel Aviv will be eliminated if they fail to take three points, though they will need a number of other results on Thursday to go in their favour to stay in the competition.

Head coach Zarko Lazetic's team are third in the Israeli top flight with 36 points after 19 matchweeks, and they are nine points behind leaders Beitar Jerusalem.

MTA arrive into Thursday's clash having triumphed in four and drawn one of their six most recent outings, but they have been beaten in each of their last five fixtures in Europe, scoring just two goals in the tournament this term.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have lost three and earned one stalemate in their past four away games in Europe, with the team failing to find the back of the net three times.

Freiburg Europa League form:

W

D

W

W

D

W

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

D

Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League form:

D

L

L

L

L

L

Maccabi Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

If Freiburg look to use a similar starting lineup to the team that beat RB Salzburg, then fans are set to see Matthias Ginter and Philipp Lienhart stationed in front of goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

The selection of Maximilian Eggestein and Patrick Osterhage in midfield is likely, and the pair may be asked to support number 10 Yuito Suzuki.

Striker Igor Matanovic is set to be flanked by wide attackers Jan-Niklas Beste and Vincenzo Grifo.

Maccabi Tel Aviv could look to start a back three consisting of Itai Ben Hamo, Mohamed Camara and Heitor.

Forwards Kervin Andrade, Helio Varela and Saied Abu Farchi will expect defensive coverage behind them from Itamar Noy and Ido Shahar.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Osterhage; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Matanovic

Maccabi Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Mashpati; Hamo, Camara, Heitor; Harush, Noy, Shahar, Revivo; Andrade, Varela; Farchi

We say: Freiburg 4-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Freiburg will be seen as overwhelming favourites given Maccabi Tel Aviv have consistently struggled in Europe.

Considering the hosts have been in strong goalscoring form, they should be confident of winning by a considerable margin.

