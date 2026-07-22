Preview: Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Jul 2026 02:19 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 06:19

A week after avoiding an Aluminij scare in the first qualifying round, Sheriff Tiraspol are back in Europa League action against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, aiming to secure a positive result in the first leg of the second qualifying round.

The Yellow-blacks could only draw against their Slovenian opponents at Sheriff Arena a fortnight ago, but may need a significantly superior showing against Maccabi to avoid having it all to do in next week's return leg in Batumi.

Match preview

Sheriff survived dropping into the Conference League qualifying round after snatching a 1-0 win at Aluminij last week to make up for failing to score on home turf a week earlier.

The narrow triumph followed the Wasps' inability to score from their 22 attempts in the reverse fixture in front of their supporters, who saw their side badly struggle in front of goal.

In the end, it was scorer Konan Loukou who spared Sheriff's blushes en route to a 1-0 aggregate victory, taking them into the second qualifying round.

It was at this stage 12 months ago that Sheriff exited, after a heavy 7-2 aggregate defeat to FC Twente, seeing them drop into the Conference League.

However, even that brought extra disappointment for the Moldovan outfit, as they were eliminated from Europe altogether by Anderlecht, losing the tie 4-1.

Having not made it to the tournament proper in Europe since 2023-24, Victor Mihailov is aiming to end the Tiraspol-based club's three-year absence from first, second or third-tier continental action.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Standing in their way are Maccabi, who, unlike their opponents, have been involved in Europe for the past three seasons.

Although the Yellows have been eliminated in the league phase of the Champions League and Europa League in back-to-back seasons, Maccabi did reach the round of 16 of the 2023-24 Conference League before exiting in a narrow 7-5 aggregate loss to Olympiacos.

Back in competitive action for the first time since May, Kenny Miller's team secured the Super Cup title with a 3-1 victory over Hapoel Be'er Sheva, against whom Sayed Abu Farchi scored a brace.

Abu Farchi netted seven league goals and assisted three in the top-flight campaign last term, and getting off to a strong start at the weekend stands him in good stead as he seeks an improved showing in Europe this term, following his one-goal-in-five return in 2025-26.

Sheriff Tiraspol Europa League form:

D

W

Sheriff Tiraspol form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

W

W

Maccabi Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Belga

Although Jayder Asprilla did not find the back of the net in the first qualifying round, the Sheriff forward has scored five league goals and has set up one in just four appearances, earmarking him as the home side's leading threat.

Although Sapata has assisted two and scored one, Asprilla remains the only Sheriff player to score more than once in the top flight, hinting at a dearth of match-winning quality.

Mihailov does not appear to be battling any major injuries heading into Thursday's fixture with the Israeli visitors.

Miller's team seemed to come through their Super Cup victory unscathed, giving the Scotsman a healthy squad for Thursday.

While Abu Farchi netted a brace in the curtain-raiser, Dor Peretz and Ido Shahar are the team's most likely match-winners after their 19 and 13 league goals respectively in 2025-26, significantly more than Farchi.

Even though Roy Revivo was sent off for two bookable offences against Hapoel, the wide defender's menace in the attacking third remains a danger for any side, highlighted by his 13 league assists last term.

Sheriff Tiraspol possible starting lineup:

Timbur; Mota, Ciss, Bourama; Forov, Kone, Klas, Lopes; Fratea, Asprilla, Loukou

Maccabi Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Melika; Jehezkel, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo; Peretz, Sissokho, Shahar; Hamo, Farchi, Noy

We say: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maccabi arrive with the stronger continental pedigree and a squad that should carry more threat in the final third.

Sheriff will make life awkward, but the visitors look well placed to leave with a useful result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.