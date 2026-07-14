Preview: Aluminij vs Sheriff Tiraspol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Jul 2026 23:15 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 23:35

After playing out a goalless stalemate in last week’s first leg, Aluminij and Sheriff Tiraspol face off at Ljudski Vrt Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League first-round qualifier on Thursday.

The victors of this two-legged contest will take on Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the second qualifying round later this month.

Match preview

Aluminij made their European debut last week and admirably held their own as they frustrated a dominant Sheriff Tiraspol to keep the tie finely poised ahead of hosting the second leg in Slovenia.

The Red and Whites sealed their place in the Europa League qualifiers after lifting the Slovenian Cup last season, the club’s first major national trophy since winning the league and cup double back in 1965-66.

Aluminij have struggled to grind out victories since their slender 1-0 triumph over NK Brinje Grosuplje in the Slovenian Cup final in mid-May, with the 0-0 draw against Sheriff extending their winless run to six games (D3 L3) including friendly fixtures.

However, head coach Jura Arsic will have taken positives from his team’s defensive display last week, having conceded at least twice in three of their previous four matches. Another strong showing is required if they wish to overcome a Sheriff side enjoying a strong run of form on the domestic front.

Indeed, the 2025-26 Moldovan Cup winners are unbeaten across their last eight matches in all competitions since the beginning of May, winning five of those and scoring 12 goals in the process.

Three days after drawing with Aluminij, Sheriff bounced back with a 4-2 victory over FC Zimbru Chisinau, their second win in three games at the start of the new Moldovan National Division season.

The Yellow-Blacks remarkably did not conceded a single goal for a whopping 665 minutes until they faced Zimbru Chisinau, and head coach Victor Mihailov will be keen to restore his side’s defensive stability having now begun to juggle domestic and continental duties.

Sheriff are bidding to qualify for the Europa League proper for the eighth time in their history and for the first time since competing in the 2023-24 group stage, though they enter Thursday’s contest without a win in their last three away games in all competitions (D1 L2).

Aluminij Europa League form:

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Aluminij form (all competitions):

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Sheriff Tiraspol Europa League form:

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Sheriff Tiraspol form (all competitions):

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Team News

Aluminij boss Arsic will likely stick with a 3-5-2 formation, with Dino Simunic, Rok Schaubach and Matija Boben linking arms at centre-back as Vid Koderman and Vito Tezak provide the width as wing-backs.

While Bamba Susso could retain his starting spot up front, new signings Murat Bajraj and Bede Osuji are set to battle for the second centre-forward position; the latter began as a substitute last week but may get the nod for the second leg.

As for Sheriff Tiraspol, Mihailov could be tempted to name an unchanged starting lineup including striker Jayder Asprilla, who scored twice in last weekend’s win over Zimbru Chisinau.

Right-back Miguel Mota and centre-midfielder Arli Pergjoni are two summer signings who could retain their starting spots, while fellow new recruit Vladimir Fratea will be looking to force his way into the first XI on the left flank at the expense of Loukou Jaures-Ulrich.

Aluminij possible starting lineup:

Raduha; Simunic, Schaubach, Boben; Koderman, Taylor, Vrbanec, Jagic, Tezak; Susso, Osuji

Sheriff Tiraspol possible starting lineup:

Dyulgerov; Mota; Fomba, Ciss, Rai; Kone; Forov, Klas, Pergjoni, Jaures-Ulrich; Asprilla

We say: Aluminij 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol (Sheriff Tiraspol to win 2-1 on aggregate)

Another tight and finely-balanced contest could be in store, as the hosts look to replicate the stubborn defensive resilience that frustrated their opponents in the first leg.

However, the visitors' superior continental experience and attacking quality should ultimately prove enough to break down the Slovenian backline, securing both a narrow victory on the night and progression on aggregate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.