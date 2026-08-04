Preview: Lech Poznan vs KI Klaksvik - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 04 Aug 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 04 Aug 2026 10:01

Lech Poznan and KI Klaksvik square off in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie on Thursday night.

Whoever prevails from this contest will play either Thun or Vikingur Reykjavik in the playoff round.

Match preview

After their second successive Polish title success, Lech Poznan had ambitions to end their wait to participate in the group or league phase of the Champions League for the first time.

However, Niels Frederiksen witnessed his team give up a 4-1 advantage from the first leg - away from home - against Aarhus to suffer defeat to the Danish side by the same scoreline on home territory and lose on penalties.

Having conceded just three goals across five games including friendlies, it was a completely unforeseen result, and Frederiksen and his players must now focus on trying to secure Europa League football.

Not since 2020-21 have Lech Poznan played above Conference League football, but they did reach the quarter-final of that competition last season.

Lech Poznan have started the new Ekstraklasa campaign with four points from games versus Cracovia and Wieczysta Krakow.

Meanwhile, KI Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands were also eliminated at the second-qualifying-round stage of the Champions League, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Lithuania's Kauno Zalgiris.

Despite their minnow status, it will be viewed as a missed opportunity to guarantee some kind of main-stage European football for just the second time in their history.

As recently as 2023-24, KI reached the Conference League group stage, earning four points from games against Lille and Olimpija Ljubljana.

On the domestic front, KI currently sit top of their league standings on goal difference after 17 matches. Most notably, Magnus Powell's side have lost just once and only conceded 12 goals.

Furthermore, seven matches have passed by in all competitions without KI conceding more than once in a single fixture.

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

W W D L W

KI Klaksvik form (all competitions):

D W W D L W

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

With Filip Jagietto suffering an early injury in the weekend's league game, either Radoslaw Murawski or Pablo Rodriguez should come into the Lech Poznan midfield.

Much may depend on whether Frederiksen sticks with a 4-4-2 or reverts back to a 4-2-3-1. There is a scenario where both players could be handed opportunities in the centre of the pitch.

Iran international and new signing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored his first goal for the club last time out and should start in the final third.

KI midfielder Hallur Hansson picked up his third yellow card in four Champions League qualifying games versus Kauno Zalgiris, and will now serve a one-match ban.

Hampus Nasstrom or Rene Joensen are in line to deputise. Meanwhile, veteran attacker Pall Klettskard has scored in three of his last five appearances in all competitions.

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Lis: Pereira, Skrzypczak, Monka, Moutinho; Walemark, Kozubal, Murawski, Palma; Agnero, Sayyadmanesh

KI Klaksvik possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Pavlovic, Tellechea, Sorensen; Danielsen, Nasstrom, Sinyan, Jean Carlos; Brattbakk, Klettskard, Ali

We say: Lech Poznan 3-1 KI Klaksvik

After last week's surprise capitulation in the Champions League, it remains to be seen how Lech Poznan will react returning to home turf. However, we can only back the Polish side to respond with a morale-boosting victory that will put them close to qualification.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.