Preview: Hradec Kralove vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 04 Aug 2026 12:42

Hradec Kralove welcome Besiktas to FINEP Arena on Thursday for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie.

The Czech outfit are aiming to move one step closer to a first appearance in the main stage of a UEFA competition for more than three decades, while the Turkish giants are looking to continue their encouraging start under new head coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Match preview

Hradec Kralove have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and are now within touching distance of one of the biggest European nights in the club's recent history.

After securing a fourth-place finish in the Czech First League last season, the Votroci have continued that momentum in Europe by eliminating Norwegian side Tromso 4-1 on aggregate in the previous qualifying round.

A disciplined 1-0 victory away from home laid the foundation before they completed the job with an impressive 3-1 success at FINEP Arena, where Mick van Buren, Tom Sloncik and Ondrej Mihalik all found the net inside the opening hour.

David Horejs’ men have been particularly impressive on home soil, winning each of their last seven matches at FINEP Arena while conceding only four goals during that run, giving them genuine belief ahead of the visit of one of Europe's more established clubs.

Their domestic campaign has also started positively, with four points collected from the opening two Czech First League fixtures after a 2-1 victory over Pardubice and a goalless draw away to Bohemians.

Hradec are now aiming to reach the main stage of a UEFA competition for the first time since featuring in the 1995-96 Cup Winners' Cup, making this one of the most significant European ties in the club's modern history.

© Imago

Besiktas, meanwhile, travel to the Czech Republic full of confidence after producing one of the standout performances of the previous qualifying round.

Italiano's side comfortably eliminated Danish outfit Midtjylland 3-0 on aggregate, following up a 1-0 first-leg victory in Istanbul with a superb 2-0 win away from home thanks to goals from Milot Rashica and Orkun Kokcu.

That convincing success has extended the optimism surrounding Italiano's appointment after he replaced Sergen Yalcin following Besiktas' fourth-place finish in last season's Turkish Super Lig.

The Italian coach, who previously guided Fiorentina to consecutive European finals before enjoying a successful spell with Bologna, has quickly implemented his attacking philosophy, while Besiktas have also strengthened significantly during the summer transfer window.

Hradec Kralove Europa League form:

W

W

Hradec Kralove form (all competitions):

D

D

W

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D

Besiktas Europa League form:

W

W

Besiktas form (all competitions):

D

L

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L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Hradec Kralove have no fresh injury concerns following their successful tie against Tromso, and Horejs is expected to stick with the side that has impressed in both domestic and European competition.

The back three of Frantisek Cech, Filip Cihak and Jakub Uhrincat should continue in front of goalkeeper Adam Zadrazil, while Van Buren, Sloncik and Mihalik are expected to lead the attack after all scoring in the previous round.

Besiktas could welcome Wilfred Ndidi back after the Nigerian midfielder returned to full training following an ankle ligament injury that ruled him out of both matches against Midtjylland.

Felix Uduokhai is also available again after serving a European suspension, strengthening the visitors defensively.

However, Leandro Trossard is still unavailable after not being registered for UEFA competition following his summer arrival.

Hradec Kralove possible starting lineup:

Zadrazil; Cihak, Uhrincat, Cech; Wiesner, Darida, Trubac, Horak; Sloncik, Van Buren, Mihalik

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Uduokhai, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ndidi, Ozcan; Cerny, Kokcu, Olaitan; Oh

We say: Hradec Kralove 1-2 Besiktas

Hradec Kralove's impressive home form should ensure they make life difficult for their more illustrious opponents, and the Czech side have already shown against Tromso that they are capable of rising to the occasion on the European stage.

However, Besiktas possess greater quality throughout the squad, have looked increasingly comfortable under Italiano, and their experience in high-pressure continental ties should help them take a narrow first-leg advantage back to Istanbul.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.