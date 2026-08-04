Tottenham transfer news: Spurs show 'interest' in £65m-rated forward with Bayern Munich experience

By Carter White | 04 Aug 2026 12:48

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson this summer.

The 25-year-old is heading towards the exit door at Stamford Bridge, despite recent comments from manager Xabi Alonso, who suggested that Chelsea could involve the attacker in their plans for this season.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs are in the midst of a hectic summer rebuild as they seek to improve on back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League - a period which included a rare Europa League triumph.

The Lilywhites have been linked with a star who impressed at the World Cup for Norway, with the North Londoners already splashing out over £200m on defensive and midfield recruits this summer.

As part of their respective pre-season tours in Oceania this summer, Chelsea and Tottenham locked horns at Accor Stadium, Sydney over the weekend, when strikes from Sandro Tonali and Richarlison secured a 2-1 victory for De Zerbi's troops.

© Iconsport / Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images

Tottenham want £65m-rated Chelsea man Jackson?

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are interested in securing the services of Chelsea attacker Jackson, whose future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air under the new leadership of Alonso.

The report states that the Lilywhites would be forced to pay around £65m for the talents of the 25-year-old, who played four matches at this summer's World Cup for Senegal before they were sensationally knocked out by Belgium.

As well as Spurs, it is understood that Champions League-competing Aston Villa are also keen on Jackson, with the Villans searching for competition and support for Ollie Watkins in forward positions.

It is believed that Tottenham are yet to launch a formal approach or commence club-to-club discussions regarding the transfer of the Senegal international, however, that next step is seemingly close.

Chelsea supposedly need to make room in their striking department which has become increasingly bloated over the summer, with 35-year-old Danny Welbeck arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion.

© Imago

Jackson's Premier League return?

For both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, Jackson was one of the first-choice attackers at Chelsea, scoring a combined 24 Premier League goals across two campaigns for the West Londoners.

Despite this, the 25-year-old was sent out on loan last season to German giants Bayern Munich, with the striker netting 11 goals and providing three assists across 34 appearances for Vincent Kompany's side.

Reaching double digits for goals in each of the past four seasons across spells at Villarreal, Chelsea and Bayern, Jackson is a reliable poacher who could be of great use to Spurs this campaign.