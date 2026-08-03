Five players Man United could sign before end of summer transfer window including 'dream' target

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 20:33 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 20:36

Manchester United are expected to be active in the final month of the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils looking to boost their squad in a number of areas.

A new left-back, central midfielder and centre-forward could all arrive, while a left-sided attacker may be required depending on what occurs with Marcus Rashford's future.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at five players who could be signed by the 20-time English champions before the summer window closes for business.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Man United have already boosted their midfield this summer with the additions of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but the club are looking to sign another player in that area of the field.

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni is believed to be the club's 'dream' target.

Earlier this summer, a deal for the France international looked impossible due to a reported fresh three-year contract for the former Monaco youngster.

However, no announcement has arrived from Real Madrid regarding a new deal, and Jose Mourinho's side are currently working to bring in Rodri from Manchester City.

Should Rodri move to Bernabeu, the expectation is that Tchouameni will become available, potentially for around £68m, which would be a bargain considering his quality.

A move to Old Trafford for the 26-year-old remains a possibility at this stage.

© Imago

Man United's desire to bring in a new left-back is not a secret, with the club wanting competition for Luke Shaw, who an excellent 2025-26 campaign.

Harry Amass could be sold, which would be controversial, while Diego Leon is not yet ready for first-team football; Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can both play left-back, but the Red Devils want genuine competition for the aging Shaw in the new season.

Lewis Hall is believed to be Man United's number one target at left-back, although there have been claims that Newcastle would want as much as £60m for the Englishman.

The 21-year-old made 12 appearances for Chelsea before moving to Newcastle in 2024, and he has represented the Magpies on 102 occasions in all competitions.

Man United could bolster their defence with a big-money move for Hall this summer.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Man United are huge admirers of Myles Lewis-Skelly, and it is understood that the Red Devils are currently considering making a move for the Arsenal teenager.

Lewis-Skelly initially broke into the Arsenal senior side at left-back but played in central midfield towards the end of last season, being selected in that position in the Champions League final.

Arsenal handed the 19-year-old a new long-term contract in June 2025, with his current deal due to run until June 2030, so it would not be a straightforward deal.

However, there is a feeling that the Gunners would be open to a sale if they manage to bring in Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, which looks increasingly likely.

Lewis-Skelly to Man United is one to watch in the coming weeks.

Dusan Vlahovic (CF, free agent)

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Dusan Vlahovic is available on a free transfer this summer, with the Serbia international unable to come to an agreement with Juventus over a new contract.

The striker scored 10 goals and registered two assists in 23 appearances for Juventus last season, while he managed 68 goals and 16 assists in 168 matches for the Old Lady in total.

The 26-year-old is believed to have turned down the chance to make the move to Besiktas this summer, and he has given priority to Barcelona, who are considering a move.

Man United want a new striker to provide support for Benjamin Sesko next term, though, especially with Joshua Zirkzee likely to move on before the end of the month.

The 20-time English champions could bring in a brilliant centre-forward on a free transfer, but it remains to be seen whether the club make a move for him.

Jorge Salinas (LB, Racing de Santander)

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Jorge Salinas' future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the 19-year-old expected to leave Racing de Santander before the end of the summer transfer window.

The left-back has provided seven assists in 37 appearances for Racing in all competitions, and it is understood that he is firmly on Barcelona's radar this summer.

The Spaniard has a release clause of £13.7m, making him a bargain in the current market, and he could potentially become a defensive star in the future.

Man United are believed to be 'serious' about moving for Salinas, but the youngster is currently giving priority to Barcelona, so it is far from a straightforward transfer.