Man United should view Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly as a left-back rather than a central midfielder

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 18:18 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 18:20

Manchester United should sign Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly as a left-back rather than a central midfielder, claims Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "I see Lewis-Skelly as more of a left-back"

Should Man United Sign Myles Lewis-Skelly?

Why sign a left-back and a centre mid when you can sign one player who can do both?

Luke Shaw had a fantastic season last year, arguably his best since joining, playing every Premier League game and staying injury-free. Luke Shaw starts the season as the first-choice left back regardless of what happens.

It all depends on the Lewis Hall situation as well, with Manchester United very keen on the Newcastle United defender.

As much as Lewis-Skelly is a really good player, if he came in as the only midfield addition alongside Santos and Tielemans, that would slightly concern me.

I would rather have Lewis-Skelly as the left back option alongside Luke Shaw, with the ability to use him in midfield as well, given the number of games Manchester United will play next season.

Harry Amass may be moving on this summer for £6m, which I think is staggering given the money less talented players can command. I would be looking to loan Harry Amass in that position.

Diego Leon is also a young and talented player who came in from Paraguayan football. United want more competition at left back, with Malacia having left.

I think Lewis-Skelly would be brought in for that area of the field, and I would still be hoping for United to sign a third central midfielder.

The Man United midfield has been very interesting in pre-season. Mason Mount has had a prominent role in that area. Santos has done really well and has been a real standout in the early stages.

Tielemans came back last week and may play against PSG this weekend, so the midfield will be bolstered. Fernandes will also be back soon.

I would be looking for Lewis-Skelly or Lewis Hall to fill the left back spot alongside Shaw, rotating throughout the season, and then another midfielder coming in with Santos and Tielemans, a Tchouameni-type player.

I see Lewis-Skelly more as a left-back than a central midfielder at this stage. That is not to say he cannot play there, as we saw in the Champions League final.

If United were to get Lewis Hall over the line and Lewis-Skelly then became available, it would be difficult to see another midfielder coming in. They may therefore be looking at Lewis-Skelly and Lewis Hall as the two players for those areas.

Lots of moving parts at this stage, but Lewis-Skelly is a really good footballer, and the fact he can play both positions is a real positive for Manchester United.