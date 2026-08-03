Myles Lewis-Skelly is "Arsenal through and through" - but teenager could join Man United this summer

By Ben Knapton | 03 Aug 2026 18:09 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 18:10

As Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly is linked with a move to Manchester United, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses the potential deal.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "A fearless and adaptable player"

Should Man United Sign Myles Lewis-Skelly?

Manchester United are reportedly investigating a shock transfer for Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, with this one having been reported over the weekend.

There have been no official talks, no bid, and no player-to-club contact, with Man United simply assessing the feasibility of the deal.

Man United’s interest was first reported quite a few months ago, and it now seems that interest is really concrete. From an Arsenal perspective, I love Lewis-Skelly, and I think all Arsenal fans watching this will agree.

There is the Hale End connection, of course, which is so important for any Arsenal fan, but he is also such a fearless and adaptable player.

He can play left back and centre midfield, and towards the end of last season, when he got back into the team and started in the Champions League final, he was playing more as a central figure.

I can honestly think of very few players who are better at winning fouls than Myles Lewis-Skelly right now. Interestingly, when he came through at Hale End he was coming through as more of a defensive midfielder.

He got his chance at left back two seasons ago thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s injury problems. Then with the Arsenal signing of Hincapie, that pushed him further down the left back pecking order.

Towards the end of the season, Martin Zubimendi’s legs had basically gone, and Lewis-Skelly, much fresher, capitalised on that. Arteta has always talked up his attitude, as he never complains and just gets on with it. He loves playing for Arsenal.

His contract renewal was around this time last year, when they had that lovely video of him walking out onto the Emirates pitch with his gran.

The whole family was there, Ian Wright included. He is Arsenal through and through.

He has missed out at this World Cup, but at just 19 years old there are so many World Cups and Euros still to come. Norgaard looks set to go to Everton, and by the time this goes out that may already have been confirmed.

Things move very fast in the transfer market. If Arsenal do get Guimaraes in, they have him alongside Rice and Zubimendi in midfield, with Merino back at full fitness and another option for that left eight role.

Even though Lewis-Skelly loves Arsenal, there might come a time where he feels he needs to look at moving, even if it means going to a big rival.

There have been lots of Arsenal players who have moved to Man United over the years, something to come back to shortly.

Looking at where Lewis-Skelly might play at Man United, he can play left back or center mid, two positions Man United are known to be looking to strengthen.

They are looking for competition and cover for Luke Shaw on the left side. They have signed Santos and Tielemans this summer, but there is hope from fans that a third midfielder will still come in, a Tchouameni-type player.