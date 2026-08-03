Man United must send Chido Obi out on loan this season - the teenager is "not ready" for Red Devils first team

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 18:47 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 18:50

Manchester United are expected to loan teenage striker Chido Obi out for the 2026-27 campaign, claims Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "A talented player with good numbers"

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The latest reports are that United are very much looking to loan him out next season.

Those numbers at Arsenal were remarkable: 32 goals in 18 appearances for the under-18s during the 2023/24 season, including 28 goals in his last nine appearances.

He was given exposure at United, making eight first-team appearances in the second half of his arrival season, including seven in the Premier League.

He was really raw at the time and did not play a single minute for the first team last season. He was on the bench once in the Premier League but did not take to the field.

He spent his time with the under-21s and the academy, which is no slight on him given his age. His record at United stands at 19 goals in 40 appearances for the under-21s, and 17 goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the under-18s.

His numbers at academy and under-21 level have continued to be impressive, but he is simply not ready to be a first-team starter. He is 18 years old, and we have to remember that.

He was on the bench against Wrexham in the first pre-season game, came off the bench against Rosenborg and struggled, finding it difficult and often looking for those cut-ins that other players were getting on the end of.

He was not in the squad against Atletico Madrid last time out and instead played for the under-21s against Altrincham.

The suggestion is that he will be loaned out, with the club feeling that senior football at this stage of his development would be more beneficial than another year with the under-21s.

On the striker situation at United, Sesko should be back this weekend after the shin injury that kept him out last season.

Zirkzee may be moving on, so there would ideally have been a chance for Obi to step in as a third striker if United bring in a senior replacement for Zirkzee. But they clearly do not feel he is ready for that.

He is a talented player with good numbers, and when he gets in there his finishing ability is terrific. But his movement and overall contribution during long periods without the ball need to improve.

He found it difficult in the Youth Cup last season when the ball was not coming to him, and that led to him being taken off in certain games.

A talent who will surely have a really good career, whether at Manchester United or elsewhere, whether in the Premier League, Bundesliga, or La Liga.

But at this stage he is not ready in my view. The suggestion is that he will go on loan, which I think is the right call.

A season away from the club developing further, then returning next summer potentially ready to challenge for a first-team role.

He is so young, and he is not in the category of players at 22 or 23 where you start to wonder if they will ever be good enough.

I think he will be good enough, and a loan move this summer is what I am expecting.