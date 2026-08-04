Chelsea vs. Juventus: Xabi Alonso speaks on Mykhaylo Mudryk first impressions, whether winger could feature in Hong Kong

By Darren Plant | 04 Aug 2026 13:37

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed that Mykhaylo Mudryk could feature against Juventus on Wednesday.

The Ukraine star has been in the headlines since last Friday having had his suspension for a doping offence lifted.

While Mudryk has made the trip to Hong Long ahead of the pre-season friendly with Juventus, it has been heavily speculated where he will spend 2026-27.

A later report on Monday indicated that BlueCo had already determined their preference with regards to his short-term future.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Alonso gave the impression that the 25-year-old could work his way into his plans.

© Iconsport / PA images

Alonso hints at quick Mudryk Chelsea return

Although acknowledging that the winger would not play 90 minutes, Alonso hinted that he wanted to see the £89m signing in action.

The Spaniard told reporters: "We are thrilled that Misha could be with us. We are thrilled. I think that you could see his smile, how great it was for him to be part of a team, because he's been a long time training on his own.

"And fitness level, we will see. But he has been working hard and now it's about trying to get to do things, passing the ball to teammates, having to integrate in the dynamic.

"But the first feeling from everyone, we are happy that he's back with us in the team."

He added: "We trained yesterday. He came directly from the airport to the hotel. So, yesterday was more about the feelings, more about the emotions, to be back with the players to assess the fitness level.

"But yes, he could play, maybe 90 minutes too early, but he can be selected. He's selected, so he can play."

© Imago

Will Alonso rush Mudryk?

As Alonso alluded to, Mudryk has only just arrived in Hong Kong, therefore he was not expected to play any part of Wednesday's game.

At most, the assumption is that Alonso is considering a short appearance at the end of the game, particularly when there are two fixtures at the weekend.

The process will be centred around ensuring that Mudryk feels a part of a group again having trained on his own for so long.

Nevertheless, if Mudryk looks sharp in whichever game he features in this week, Alonso may be prepared to hand him more minutes.

His last competitive outing was against Heidenheim in the Conference League on November 28, 2024.