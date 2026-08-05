Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'in talks' over second Paris Saint-Germain player after Barcola

By Axel Clody | 05 Aug 2026 07:03

Liverpool are in talks over a Paris Saint-Germain player who was offered to the Reds at the start of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are looking to Paris Saint-Germain for reinforcements this summer. Indeed, the Reds are very interested in Bradley Barcola and have submitted an opening bid in excess of £85m in an attempt to sign the France international.

However, that figure remains well below Paris Saint-Germain's demands, estimated at £145m.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Illya Zabarnyi offered to Liverpool

That opening bid should nevertheless kickstart negotiations between the two clubs on a saga expected to dominate the rest of the transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool could also discuss a separate deal involving Illya Zabarnyi. According to information from DaveOCKOP, the Ukrainian centre-back is an option the Reds could explore later in the summer.

The journalist, who specialises in coverage of the English club, states that the former Bournemouth defender's camp offered him to the Premier League giants at the start of the summer.

Is the 23-year-old Ukrainian already looking to leave the double European champions, whom he joined last summer for £53.6m?

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Liverpool want to strengthen their defence this summer

That certainly appears to be the case, according to DaveOCKOP, who claims Illya Zabarnyi's representatives have gone back to Liverpool in recent days and that fresh discussions have taken place.

A starter in Ligue 1 but a substitute in the Champions League, the defender may be seeking a more prominent role, a situation that also pushed Bradley Barcola not to extend his contract in Paris.

In any case, while Liverpool have not yet taken concrete action on this front, they are keeping the option in reserve.

Indeed, the Reds will need to strengthen their defence before the transfer window closes, according to the same source. It is worth noting that, in this scenario, Paris Saint-Germain would want to at least recoup their investment should a transfer be completed this summer.