Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 5

By Ben Knapton | 05 Aug 2026 05:58

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Wednesday, August 5!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s former protege Enzo Maresca readies his squad for his maiden Premier League campaign in the Sky Blues hotseat.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 5?

City's transfer activity accelerated on Tuesday with two notable developments, the first being a formal opening bid submitted to Marseille for goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, who played 73 games for the French club having joined permanently from Ajax in August 2024.

The 34-year-old Argentina international was an unused squad member throughout the World Cup 2026 final run and is believed to be City's preferred replacement for James Trafford, who is closing in on a £45m move to Leeds United.

Further up the field, City made direct contact with the entourage of Chelsea's Pedro Neto over a potential move that would reunite the Portuguese winger with Enzo Maresca, with the Blues' valuation said to be the key variable that will determine whether City's interest translates into a formal bid.

Neto scored nine goals and provided nine assists in 51 appearances for Maresca during the 2024-25 season before the Italian's departure from Stamford Bridge, and the City manager is understood to view the 26-year-old as a low-risk option given his detailed knowledge of the player.

Tottenham Hotspur remain the most immediate competition for Neto's signature, having identified him as an alternative to Savinho, whose departure from the Etihad to Spurs is yet to be formalised.

Mateo Kovacic addressed his own City future following recent suggestions about his role, while another midfielder - Tijjani Reijnders - has apparently emerged as a £55m Elliot Anderson replacement for Nottingham Forest.

The Ayyoub Bouaddi negotiations with Lille continue in the background, with personal terms believed to be in place but the club-to-club talks still yet to resolve around the French side's asking price.