Man City transfer news: Mateo Kovacic addresses future amid Enzo Maresca comments

By Darren Plant | 04 Aug 2026 17:54

Mateo Kovacic has suggested that he still sees a future at Manchester City, despite speculation over his future.

Amid suggestions that Rodri could follow Bernardo Silva in moving to Real Madrid, the future of the Croatia star remains uncertain.

That is a consequence of just a year remaining on his contract and the 32-year-old only making nine appearances during 2025-26 due to injury.

Serie A clubs Inter Milan - a former club of Kovacic's - and Juventus are said to be monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile new manager Enzo Maresca addresses Kovacic's future over the weekend, saying that he will "try all my best" with him should he not leave the club.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Kovacic hints at potential Man City stay

Speaking to the media while Man City are in Hong Kong, Kovacic acknowledged that discussions had been held with Maresca.

Although doubts remain over his future, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea man claims that he feels "no question marks" from key Man City figures.

He said: "We spoke a little bit, of course. He counts on me, and then in the end it’s always on you to show your best, to be in your best shape.

"For me, it was important to hear that the club counts on me, that he counts me, and now it’s on me to show my best. I didn’t feel any question marks from them."

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Do Man City need Kovacic?

While Elliot Anderson has been signed in a £116m deal, Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders appear to be the only other recognised central midfielders who will stay put.

Nico O'Reilly and Matheus Nunes - both of whom played as first-choice full-backs in 2025-26 - can also deputise when required.

Nevertheless, there is a feeling that Kovacic could be needed by Maresca, even if risking his departure on a free transfer next summer.

Kovacic showed that he was over last season's injury issues with four appearances for Croatia at the World Cup.