Man City predicted XI vs. K-League All Stars: Will Erling Haaland be available for pre-season clash?

By Matt Law | 03 Aug 2026 15:41

Manchester City are again expected to have the likes of Phil Foden and Antoine Semenyo in their team when they continue their pre-season against K-League All Stars on Wednesday.

Enzo Maresca's first game in charge of the Citizens proved to be a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan on Saturday, with the Manchester club then losing the resulting penalty shootout.

The same XI that started that match could again take to the field in this contest.

Rodri remains unavailable for selection, with the midfielder, who is being linked with a move to Real Madrid, having a minor back operation after helping Spain to win the 2026 World Cup.

Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Marc Guehi, Elliot Anderson, James Trafford and Nico O'Reilly will also be notable absentees due to their involvement in this summer's tournament.

Josko Gvardiol and Savinho are likely to be notable starters for Maresca's side.

There could also be a spot through the middle for Divin Mubama, who found the back of the net in Man City's opening game of the summer against Inter.

Man City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Mfuni; Kovacic, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Semenyo; Mubama