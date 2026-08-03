Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 3

By Ben Knapton | 03 Aug 2026 05:57

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Monday, August 3!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s former protege Enzo Maresca readies his squad for his maiden Premier League campaign in the Sky Blues hotseat.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 3?

The Sky Blues' pursuit of Ayyoub Bouaddi suffered a setback over the weekend when Lille's president publicly expressed confidence in keeping the 18-year-old Morocco midfielder for the coming season, though City believe a bid approaching or exceeding £85m would still cause the French club to reconsider.

Positive news on Rodri arrived with confirmation that the back surgery the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner underwent last month went smoothly, with his recovery described as short rather than lengthy and his availability for the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16 reportedly still on track.

Real Madrid are understood to be preparing a formal offer in the range of £43m to £51m for the Spain lynchpin, a figure informed by the one year remaining on his contract and the risk City face of losing him for nothing in 2027.

City have confirmed they do not want to sell Rodri and are still pursuing a contract extension, though with Real Madrid making formal contact and the contract situation giving them significant leverage in any negotiation, the club's ability to resist indefinitely is limited.

The Savinho departure to Tottenham Hotspur remains in the pipeline too, as the Brazilian winger's representatives are reportedly travelling to finalise an agreement and a fee in the region of £60m widely expected to be the outcome.

Enzo Maresca's former Chelsea colleague Pedro Neto is said to remain City's preferred replacement for Savinho, with club-to-club talks expected once the outgoing deal is signed off.

Elsewhere, John Stones's free transfer to Inter Milan was confirmed, providing closure on another key City departure from the Pep Guardiola era.