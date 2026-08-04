Chelsea transfer news: Nicolas Jackson update provided by Xabi Alonso amid Tottenham Hotspur links

By Darren Plant | 04 Aug 2026 17:52

Xabi Alonso has suggested that Nicolas Jackson is a player who he wants in his Chelsea squad for 2026-27.

After representing Senegal at the World Cup, Jackson has only recently linked up with the Blues squad that have been in Australia and have since travelled to Hong Kong.

Jackson could make an appearance when Chelsea face Juventus in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

However, conflicting reports emerged on Tuesday which suggested that Tottenham Hotspur may be prepared to make a formal approach for the versatile attacker.

Chelsea owners BlueCo could realistically consider a sale if they receive a proposal in excess of £56m, the fee that was said to be have been negotiated in the loan contract with Bayern Munich last summer.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Alonso hints at Jackson admiration

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Alonso was again quizzed on whether Jackson features in his plans.

While Alonso hinted that plans involving Jackson may change, he hinted that he wanted to see how the player performs over the coming weeks.

The Spaniard told reporters: "Nico is a great player. He's a threat to play against any defence, so we want to have players that can compete, and Nico for sure is one of them.

"We need to go day by day checking options, but we are happy that Nico is with us."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Time ticking on Chelsea needing to reduce squad numbers

With Chelsea having added an array of players to their first-team squad this summer, they are in increasing need to facilitate sales and loans.

A deal is said to be agreed for the exit of Trevoh Chalobah, but Jackson is on a lengthy list of potential departures.

At this point in time, it feels like one of Jackson or Emmanuel Emegha will be kept at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is also an unforeseen addition to the group, Alonso admitting on Tuesday that the returning Ukrainian could get an opportunity on Wednesday.