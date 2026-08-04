Aston Villa injury news: Major John McGinn concern after friendly win over BG Pathum United

By Darren Plant | 04 Aug 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 04 Aug 2026 17:01

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has suffered what appeared to be a knee injury during Tuesday's friendly against BG Pathum United.

Unai Emery witnessed his side record a 3-1 victory in the game that was being held in Thailand.

However, the Spaniard will be more concerned about the condition of key player McGinn, who needed to be withdrawn through injury.

The Scotland international was scythed down in the centre of the pitch, landing awkwardly and seeming to favour his left knee.

© Imago / Sportimage

Although McGinn walked off the pitch and seemingly wanted to continue, he had previously been in visible pain.

Emery took the decision to withdrawn the versatile midfielder, who missed more than seven weeks with a knee injury earlier in 2026.

McGinn not the only Aston Villa injury withdrawal

Meanwhile, Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho was substituted shortly before half time with a bloodied mouth.

The Argentine winger ran into the shoulder of an opponent and left the pitch shortly after receiving treatment.

© Imago / Mark Pain

A busy day for Aston Villa fans...

On a more positive note for Aston Villa supporters, it was announced earlier in the day that 17-year-old forward Brian Madjo had been given permission to start playing competitive matches for the club.

That came shortly after reports emerged from Spain that Emery was targeting a deal for an Atletico Madrid star.

Villa are next in action when they face Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday.