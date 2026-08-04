Preview: HJK Helsinki vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Aug 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 04 Aug 2026 16:11

HJK Helsinki welcome Motherwell to the Bolt Arena on Thursday for the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie.

The hosts defeated Coleraine FC 8-0 on aggregate in the second round, while the visitors progressed past HB Torshavn with a 5-0 triumph over the two legs.

Match preview

HJK Helsinki head into this Conference League third qualifying round tie hoping to move one step closer to returning to the league phase for the first time since 2024-25, having disappointingly missed out last season.

Klubi remarkably came from 4-0 down to win 5-4 in their first qualifying round tie in 2025-26, but subsequently failed to progress past Arda Kardzhali in the second round, suffering elimination on penalties.

Aiming to right those wrongs, Joonas Rantanen's side started their 2026-27 qualifying campaign with a comprehensive victory against Coleraine FC in the second round, winning 5-0 in the first leg and 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

However, they failed to build on those victories in their Veikkausliiga fixture earlier this week, suffering a shock 3-0 defeat to SJK and allowing Oulu to leapfrog them into third in the table.

Rantanen's team will aim to immediately bounce back on Thursday, and they will draw confidence from a return to their home ground, where they have won all of their last four games.

© Imago

Meanwhile, opponents Motherwell enter into Thursday's fixture in fine form and will be confident of recording a first-leg win to take back to their home ground in the reverse fixture next week.

The Steelmen endured a difficult pre-season under new manager Alfred Johansson, who replaced the departing Jens Berthel Askou, with two defeats from their two friendly fixtures.

However, Motherwell have demonstrated their quality since the start of the 2026-27 campaign, winning all of their first three competitive fixtures under their new boss.

Johansson's side comfortably defeated HB Torshavn 5-0 on aggregate in the Conference League second qualifying round, followed by a narrow 2-1 win against Hibernian in their first match of the Scottish Premiership season.

Motherwell's attention will now return to the Conference League, where they will be aiming to secure a commanding victory ahead of the reverse fixture back at Fir Park, with the Steelmen ultimately looking to secure qualification to European competition for the first time since the 2008-09 UEFA Cup.

HJK Helsinki Conference League form:

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HJK Helsinki form (all competitions):

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Motherwell Conference League form:

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Motherwell form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Veteran Teemu Pukki has scored two and assisted two in the Conference League this term, and the forward should lead the line for HJK Helsinki.

Pukki is likely to be supported by Alfie Cicale, Martin Kirilov and Toivo Mero in attack, while Mouhamed Gueye and Lucas Lingman should feature at the base of midfield.

Meanwhile, Johnny Koutroumbis, Jordan McGhee, Stephen O'Donnell, Callum Hendry, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Paul McGinn are all unavailable for Motherwell due to injuries.

Tawanda Maswanhise, Scottish Premiership top scorer in 2025-26, featured from the bench in the opening league game of the term at the weekend, and the forward could start on Thursday.

HJK Helsinki possible starting lineup:

Ost; Ylitolva, Tikkanen, Cissokho, Simojoki; Lingman, Gueye; Mero, Kirilov, Cicale; Pukki

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Sparrow, Girdwood-Reich, Moorman, Williams; Vogt, Priestman, Fadinger, Said; Charles-Cook, Maswanhise

We say: HJK Helsinki 0-2 Motherwell

Motherwell have enjoyed a superb start under Johansson, and the in-form visitors should prove too strong for HJK Helsinki on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.