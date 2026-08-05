Man United transfer news: Red Devils suffer 'major blow' in pursuit of leading summer target

By Matt Law | 05 Aug 2026 09:38 , Last updated: 05 Aug 2026 09:40

Newcastle United have reportedly told Manchester United that Lewis Hall is not for sale during this summer's transfer window.

Hall's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Man United believed to be determined to sign the England international before the market closes.

The 21-year-old is said to be open to making the move to Old Trafford, where he would provide competition for Luke Shaw.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Newcastle have informed the 20-time English champions that Hall will not be allowed to leave during the summer market.

The report claims that the left-back's representatives have told Newcastle that their client is interested in joining the Red Devils over the next month.

© Imago

Newcastle 'refusing' to sell Man United-linked Hall

However, the Magpies view Hall as a vital part of their plans moving forward.

It is understood that no formal discussions have taken place over a transfer, with Newcastle currently regrouping following the departure of Eddie Howe as head coach.

Hall made the move to St James' Park from Chelsea in the summer of 2024, and he has represented his current team on 102 occasions, scoring three goals and registering seven assists.

Last season, the defender scored once and provided two assists in 46 appearances for Newcastle, but he was surprisingly left out of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

Is there any hope for Man United?

Newcastle have form when it comes to ruling out exits for key players and then ultimately selling, with Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali recent examples; Bruno Guimaraes is also on the verge of making the move to Premier League champions Arsenal.

It is understood that an offer in the region of £60m for Hall would be seriously considered by Newcastle, but it is unlikely that Man United would be prepared to go to that amount.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and Racing de Santander's Jorge Salinas are viewed as cheaper alternatives, as Man United look to bring in a new left-back.