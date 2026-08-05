Man United injury news: Will Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Benjamin Sesko be fit for 2026-27 opener?

By Matt Law | 05 Aug 2026 09:15 , Last updated: 05 Aug 2026 09:17

Manchester United trio Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Benjamin Sesko are reportedly all expected to be fit for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Martinez suffered a thigh injury while representing Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, and at the time, there had been fears that he could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Mainoo, meanwhile, missed out on a spot in the squad for England's third-placed playoff against France at the same competition due to an injury that he sustained in training.

The Man United academy product did not play a single minute for England at the summer tournament, but he is yet to link back up with the 20-time English champions.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Martinez, Mainoo, Sesko 'to be fit' for start of season

Sesko, meanwhile, missed the end of last season with a shin injury, which has also sidelined him for Man United's first three friendlies of the summer against Wrexham, Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid.

However, according to The Sun, Man United are expecting Martinez, Mainoo and Sesko to all be available for the team's opening match of the new Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22.

While Martinez and Mainoo will again be absent against Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's pre-season friendly, there is believed to be a chance that Sesko could be involved.

Sesko scored 12 times for the Red Devils during his first season at Old Trafford and is expected to be the team's starting centre-forward during the 2026-27 campaign.

However, a lack of minutes in pre-season could mean that Bryan Mbeumo, who scored twice in the team's 2-1 success over Atletico Madrid last time out, features in that position at the start of the campaign.

© Imago / Sportimage

Martinez, Mainoo, Sesko are all expected to play key roles for Man United in 2026-27

It is unlikely that Martinez will be in the starting team against Hull given the length of his absence, especially as Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro have been heavily involved in pre-season.

Yoro has been playing at right-back during Man United's preparations for the new campaign, but Diogo Dalot has now returned after representing Portugal at the World Cup.

Mainoo, meanwhile, will be hoping for a strong season at Old Trafford after the disappointment of the World Cup, where he failed to play a single minute for England.

The midfielder was a vital player for Man United under Michael Carrick in the second half of last season, ending the campaign with one goal and three assists in 30 appearances.