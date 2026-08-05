Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Port Vale square off in the EFL Cup first round on Friday night.

These two teams were relegated from their respective divisions last season, Wolves now participating in the Championship and Port Vale down in League Two.

Match preview

Having made the surprise decision to replace Rob Edwards with Cesar Peixoto, Wolves' hierarchy have taken a considerable risk ahead of life outside of the Premier League.

However, optimism have grown across their pre-season schedule, Wolves ending their run of friendlies with a 3-0 victory over Racing de Santander at Molineux.

Not only did that represent the fourth clean sheet in six games, wins have also been posted away at Maidenhead United and Doncaster Rovers, while a draw came in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Estoril Praia.

Peixoto has publicly acknowledged that more signings are to come, yet the squad has been bolstered by the likes of Nasser Djiga, Tommy Doyle, Marshall Munetsi, Fer Lopez and Sasa Kalajdzic all featuring in pre-season after loan spells away.

With this being the first competitive game of his reign and final outing before the Championship opener with Blackburn Rovers, Wolves are expected to go full-strength for this contest.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The same can be said for Port Vale, who are facing Wolves in a competitive fixture for the first time since their 3-0 defeat at Molineux on January 3, 2014 when the clubs were in League One.

Port Vale have enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season campaign (W4 D2), with victories coming over Tamworth, Wigan Athletic, Real Murcia and Blackpool.

Draws have also been posted against Bournemouth Under-21s and Derby County Under-21s, leaving Jon Brady delighted with their preparation for 2026-27.

While there have naturally been an array of incomings and outgoings at Vale Park, Brady has made some notable additions, signing the likes of former Wolves goalkeeper Jackson Smith, Dundee centre-back Lewis Montsma, Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kyle Dempsey and Barnsley forward Max Watters.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (friendlies):

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Port Vale form (friendlies):

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Team News

© Imago / IPS

Peixoto could plausibly name the same Wolves XI from the Molineux friendly against Racing de Santander, with some of the players who featured in the behind-closed-doors game versus the same opposition earlier in the day behind in terms of fitness and minutes.

Ladislav Krejci, Santiago Bueno and Sasa Kalajdzic all fall into that category, while Raul Jimenez is yet to earn any game time since his return to Wolves.

The Mexico international will likely be selected on the substitutes' bench, with Kieran Trippier, Munetsi and Lopez the only trio in line to start who did not end 2025-26 with the club.

As for Port Vale, Brady may select a team that resembles the one that recorded a 1-0 win at Blackpool last Saturday.

While new signing Jasper Moon, who scored the winner in that game, and key player Ben Waine started the game versus Derby U21s on Tuesday, they are expected to be named among the replacements.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Trippier, Mosquera, T Gomes, H Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; R Gomes, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Smith; Gabriel, Montsma, Humphreys, Headley; Walters, Hall, Byers; Watters, Faal, Gordon

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Port Vale

At this stage of the season, Port Vale will back themselves to take advantage of Wolves going through a transitional period under a new head coach. Nevertheless, Peixoto's side have looked relatively strong in pre-season, leading us to predict victory for one of the Championship promotion favourites.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.