Aston Villa injury news: Key midfielder to miss UEFA Super Cup final through injury

New Aston Villa signing Johan Manzambi has allegedly been ruled out of the UEFA Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain through injury.

Unai Emery has overseen major changes to his Villa squad during the summer transfer window, with more incomings and outgoings expected in due course.

An Atletico Madrid star is the latest player to be linked with the Premier League club ahead of the start of 2026-27.

As it stands, the most notable addition has been that of Manzambi, the Switzerland playmaker who is regarded as one of European football's highest-regarded emerging players.

However, the 20-year-old has not played since suffering a knee injury during a World Cup campaign where he contributed three goals and two assists from four appearances.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Manzambi ruled out of UEFA Super Cup final

As per The Athletic, Manzambi has already been ruled out of the upcoming showdown with PSG in Salzburg.

The report alleges that the player will be sidelined for weeks, rather than months, in what may be perceived to be a boost for Villa.

He is said to be working with a knee specialist in Spain, hoping to get the green light to step up his recovery.

Manzambi's last appearance came on July 3, meaning that he is close to five weeks out of action at this point.

Villa's first Premier League fixture of the season is away at Brighton & Hove Albion on August 23.

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McGinn injury doubt for Aston Villa, PSG final

Meanwhile, John McGinn is viewed as a major injury doubt for the meeting with the Champions League winners.

The Scotland international landed awkwardly on his knee during a friendly in Thailand on Tuesday, leaving Emery to take no risks on his fitness.

While McGinn was able to walk away from the incident, it remains to be seen whether Emery will consider using him in a game to be played in a weeks time.