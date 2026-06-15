Aston Villa summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Unai Emery's side in 2026 summer window

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 06:05 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:05

Despite Champions League qualification and a Europa League trophy, Aston Villa are expected to be active during the summer transfer window.

Not only does Unai Emery want to lower the average age of his squad, there may be a need to conduct business in order to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Aston Villa's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Aston Villa confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Modou Keba Cisse (CB | £4m from LASK Linz)*

* announced in July 2025

Aston Villa confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Donyell Malen (CF | £21.6m to Roma)

Enzo Barrenechea (CM | £10.3m to Benfica)

Aston Villa net spend: Summer 2026

Aston Villa total spend Summer 2026: £4m

Aston Villa total income Summer 2026: £31.9m

Aston Villa net spend Summer 2026: -£27.9m

Latest Aston Villa transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Jon Martin (Real Sociedad)

Martin Baturina (Como)

Manu Kone (Roma)

Out

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Emiliano Martinez (Juventus)

Morgan Rogers (Arsenal)

You can find a complete list of the latest Aston Villa transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.