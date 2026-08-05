Coventry City have reportedly agreed to sign Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi in a club-record deal.

The Sky Blues are providing Frank Lampard with the freedom to make the signings that he feels will keep the club in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth returned to the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in a record deal earlier this week.

He has been signed for £22.5m, yet it appears that Coventry will quickly make history once again in signing Yirenkyi for a bigger fee.

© Imago / News Images

Who is Caleb Yirenkyi?

According to Farzam Abolhosseini, Coventry have agreed to sign the Ghana international in a deal that could reach €30m (£25.71m).

Coventry will allegedly pay €27m (£23.14m) with a further €3m (£2.57m) potentially being shelled out in add-ons.

Should a transfer be finalised after a medical, it would represent a record sale for the Danish Superliga.

The central midfielder made four appearances for Ghana at the World Cup, scoring the winning goal against Panama and completing the 90 minutes of a goalless draw with England.

Since coming through the academy system at Nordsjaelland, the 20-year-old has contributed four goals and eight assists from 56 appearances.

As well as playing in the engine room, Yirenkyi can feature in the middle of defence, presenting Lampard with another valuable options at the back.

© Imago

How much more will Coventry spend in summer transfer window?

Should Yirenkyi complete a transfer to the CBS Arena, Coventry would have shelled out in the region of £90m on new players.

Reports also suggest that they want to secure a reunion with Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

With no notable outgoings facilitated so far, Lampard may find himself restricted to loan additions during the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Chelsea legend is yet to take advantage of the loan market.