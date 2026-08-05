Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso a 'big fan' of £60m Arsenal star as surprise 'interest' emerges

Chelsea could yet revisit the market for another midfielder after fresh comments revealed one Arsenal star is hugely admired by Xabi Alonso.

The Blues have already reshaped several areas of their squad this summer under their new head coach.

Now, Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a player Alonso reportedly rates highly.

Xabi Alonso has interest in Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi

© Iconsport / Anke Waelischmiller/dpa

Chelsea insider Simon Phillips has revealed that Alonso is a long-time admirer of Zubimendi and has informed the club that the Spain international is a player of interest.

However, Phillips stopped short of suggesting Chelsea are actively pursuing a transfer, stressing only that Zubimendi is among the midfielders Alonso appreciates.

“I was told by a source that Xabi Alonso is a big fan of Martin Zubimendi & has communicated to Chelsea that he’s a player he likes and is of interest to him," he said.

The admiration is hardly surprising given the pair's history. Alonso coached Zubimendi during his time at Real Sociedad B and has previously described him as a player "all coaches would want", praising his intelligence, selflessness and ability to dictate play from deep.

Those qualities have since made him one of Europe's most respected holding midfielders.

Is Martin Zubimendi a realistic signing for Chelsea this summer?

© Iconsport / PA images

At this stage, it looks extremely unlikely.

The Gunners only signed Zubimendi last summer after pursuing him for several transfer windows, investing around £60 million to finally bring him to the Emirates Stadium, so selling him after just one season would make little sense, particularly when they are building a squad capable of competing on every front.

Even with Bruno Guimaraes expected to strengthen Arsenal's midfield considerably, Arteta needs genuine depth rather than replacements.

Guimaraes, Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino would give Arsenal one of the strongest midfield groups in Europe, especially with several players returning late from the 2026 World Cup.

Chelsea's interest is understandable given Alonso's previous relationship with the Spaniard, but admiration and availability are two very different things.

Unless Arsenal's stance changes dramatically, Zubimendi appears far more likely to remain a key figure in north London as the Gunners chase back-to-back Premier League titles and look to finally win the Champions League.