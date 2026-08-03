Transfer news and rumours: Coventry face valuation obstacle in Hamer talks, West Ham want ex-Spurs striker

By Ben Sully | 03 Aug 2026 23:39 , Last updated: 03 Aug 2026 23:40

Coventry City reportedly remain in talks with Sheffield United over a deal for midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

The Sky Blues are looking to re-sign the 29-year-old, who made 132 competitive appearances in a three-year spell for the club before he joined Sheffield United in 2023.

According to Sky Sports News, Coventry are continuing to hold talks over a potential transfer, although they will need to overcome a critical obstacle if they are to secure his signature.

The two clubs are believed to be apart in their valuation of a player who has entered the final 12 months of his Sheffield United contract.

There should be no further issues if Coventry can agree a fee with the Blades, as Hamer is keen to rejoin his former club to play Premier League football for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.

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West Ham eyeing Parrott swoop

Meanwhile, Championship club West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing former Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott.

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to add firepower to West Ham's bid to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers are turning their focus to Parrott after being rebuffed in their pursuit of Sunderland's Wilson Isidor.

The Republic of Ireland has impressed in his first two seasons at AZ Alkmaar, where he has netted 51 goals in 96 competitive appearances.

West Ham face competition from Italian side Como, Spanish outfit Real Betis and two Dutch giants, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax.

Como, Betis and PSV can all offer Champions League football, although West Ham are hopeful that a £18m offer will see them win the race for Parrott's signature.

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Florentino set to complete Ipswich transfer

Back in the Premier League, Ipswich Town are reportedly set to sign Florentino Luis from Burnley.

Florentino joined the Clarets on loan last year before he made the move permanent earlier this summer.

However, Burnley's relegation to the Championship encouraged interest from two newly-promoted teams in Ipswich and Hull.

The Tigers were in advanced discussions over a loan deal, but they have ultimately lost out to Ipswich, who are willing to sign Florentino on a permanent transfer.

According to Sky Sports News, the Tractor Boys have agreed a deal worth around £16m to add Florentino to Gary O'Neil's squad.

The midfielder completed his medical on Monday, and it is only a matter of time until he is officially unveiled as an Ipswich player.

The 26-year-old will bolster an engine room that currently features Azor Matusiwa, Marcelino Nunez, Jack Taylor and Cameron Humphreys.