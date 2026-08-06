Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils suffer hammer blow as David Ornstein reveals next summer priority

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their search for a new left-back after David Ornstein played down hopes of one of their leading targets arriving at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils remain keen to strengthen the position before the transfer window closes.

However, it appears they will now have to look elsewhere.

Man Utd handed Lewis Hall transfer blow

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Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein revealed he does not expect Lewis Hall to join United this summer.

The respected journalist explained that Newcastle United's determination to keep the England international has only increased following Eddie Howe's surprise departure, with the Magpies now expected to push for Hall to sign a new long-term contract.

Despite that setback, Ornstein stressed that United's recruitment plans have not changed, identifying left-back and midfield as two of the club's biggest priorities before the window closes.

He also admitted he expected United to be among the busiest clubs this summer because of the scale of the rebuild still required.

New left-back still a main priority for Man Utd

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Hall may be slipping out of reach, but United's need for a new left-back remains obvious.

Luke Shaw's persistent injury problems have left the club without a reliable long-term option, while Patrick Dorgu's versatility means he could be used further forward as a wing-back or wide midfielder depending on the system.

That leaves another specialist left-back high on the recruitment agenda, particularly with Champions League football placing greater demands on the squad this season.

Fulham's Antonee Robinson has previously been linked and would offer proven Premier League quality, pace and attacking threat down the left flank, making him an obvious alternative if Hall proves unattainable.

Whether United move for Robinson or another target, Ornstein's update makes one thing clear: signing a new left-back remains a priority, even if Lewis Hall now looks set to stay at St James' Park.