Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 6

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Thursday, August 6!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to steer Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first full season at the helm.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 6?

A new development emerged in the Cristian Romero race on Wednesday, when Atletico Madrid were reported to be preparing a formal offer for the Argentina international.

Atletico's interest complicates the Romero landscape: Inter Milan had set themselves a 10-day deadline to complete a deal at around £34m, but Spurs' initial asking price sat closer to £43m, and Atletico's arrival could either accelerate the process by forcing Inter's hand or drag it out by encouraging Spurs to hold firm for a higher fee.

Further forward, the Savinho pursuit from Manchester City is becoming more expensive than initially anticipated, with the fee now said to be approaching £70m rather than the £60m figure that had been widely expected.

Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig has been identified as a potential alternative to Savinho, but it remains to be seen if the Bundesliga club would sanction a second high-profile exit alongside Yan Diomande to Real Madrid.

The Andreas Schjelderup situation remains unresolved, with Benfica having rejected Spurs' £47m package and demanding a higher fee, and the Cody Gakpo route from Liverpool still understood to require an extraordinary financial commitment that Spurs may not be willing to make given the Savinho price inflation.

Elsewhere, Richarlison's future is still unsettled,, Liverpool have apparently earmarked World Cup star Djed Spence as a prime defensive target, and Spurs' 'ambitious' approach for a Manchester United attacker became public knowledge.