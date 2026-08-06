Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 6

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Thursday, August 6!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Anfield, as new head coach Andoni Iraola works to restore the 2024-25 Premier League champions to their former glories in the wake of Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah’s exits.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 6?

Liverpool's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain extended into a second potential transaction when it emerged that Ukrainian centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi's camp had offered the defender to the club, with fresh discussions between the player's representatives and the Reds said to have taken place in recent days.

Zabarnyi joined PSG from Bournemouth for £53.6m last summer but has often found himself a substitute in European competition despite starting regularly in Ligue 1, with the 23-year-old seemingly open to a move that would offer him a more prominent role.

PSG would expect to recoup a significant proportion of their investment in any deal, and Liverpool are said to be treating the option as one to explore later in the window rather than an immediate priority.

The long-running Bradley Barcola pursuit remains the primary focus, with formal talks between Liverpool and PSG under way following an opening bid in excess of £85.7m, still far short of PSG's £145m valuation but representative of the negotiations having formally begun.

Liverpool are also thought to be monitoring Barcola's teammate Ibrahim Mbaye as a second wide option, with the 18-year-old Senegal international viewed as a lower-cost complement or alternative given that competition from other Premier League clubs has intensified.

A third area of interest emerged in defence, with Andoni Iraola understood to have personally endorsed an 'intriguing' £34m centre-back target as the club look to address the gap left by ongoing concerns over the fitness of their existing options.