Liverpool transfer news: How Ibrahim Mbaye impacts £145m 'pursuit' of Bradley Barcola as Andoni Iraola seeks Mo Salah heir

Liverpool's interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye is separate to their pursuit of fellow PSG forward Bradley Barcola, the newest report has claimed.

The Reds returned from their pre-season tour of the US this week, with the club having lost 4-2 against Leeds United on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola often used youngsters Rio Ngumoha, Lewis Koumas and Kieran Morrison out wide in the US, though it is hard to see any of the three adequately replacing the impact of Mohamed Salah next season.

The Merseysiders have been credited with strong interest in Barcola, though recent reports have suggested that teammate Mbaye could be a target for the club this summer.

Paul Joyce has claimed in The Times that Liverpool's interest in Mbaye is separate to their pursuit of Barcola, who PSG have reportedly valued at £145m.

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Barcola has predominantly played on the left side of attack for PSG, and many Reds fans assumed that his signing would leave Victor Munoz and Ngumoha competing for a place on the opposite flank.

However, news that Liverpool are also interested in Mbaye may suggest the club have other plans for their attack given the PSG teenager is at his best when playing as a right-winger.

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While the addition of a natural replacement for Salah would be welcome, his signing would leave the Reds with six options in attack before factoring in the return of Hugo Ekitike from his Achilles injury.

There may be room in the squad for Mbaye if the Merseysiders are planning for a future without Cody Gakpo, who has been consistently linked to Tottenham Hotspur.

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Assuming Gakpo completes a move to Spurs, Liverpool's forward line would be strong enough in terms of numbers, but it would be inexperienced.

Ngumoha and Mbaye are 17 and 18 respectively, while both Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola are 23, but it should be noted that the former has started just 31 league games in his entire career.

Alexander Isak would be the oldest first-team attacker at 26, and though he is a proven commodity in the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether he could carry a new-look forward line towards the top of the table.