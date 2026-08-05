Aston Villa transfer news: Matteo Ruggeri 'fee agreed' amid late Premier League interest

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a fee with Atletico Madrid for Matteo Ruggeri.

On a day where Villa suffered a major injury concern involving John McGinn, reports emerged which suggested that Ruggeri was on Unai Emery's radar.

With talk over signing Pervis Estupinan having gone quiet, the Spaniard is allegedly eager to get a deal for left-back Ruggeri over the line.

According to MARCA, Villa have made progress in their efforts to sign the 24-year-old.

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What fee could Aston Villa pay for Ruggeri?

The report alleges that Villa and Atletico chiefs have settled on a package worth €24m (£20.57m).

Villa are said to be ready to pay €18m (£15.42m) as a fixed fee, with a further €6m (£5.14m) coming in add-ons.

At this point in time, Ruggeri is yet to give the green light to a move, while the report suggests that Liverpool, Newcastle United, Juventus and Roma have all registered an interest in the former Atalanta BC star.

Nevertheless, it is indicated that Ruggeri is likely to agree to a transfer to Villa Park in the near future.

Ruggeri has spent just one season in Madrid after a €17m (£14.55m) move last summer.

A total of seven assists were contributed from 47 appearances across all competitions in 2025-26.

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Aston Villa on brink of major transfer

While Ruggeri is yet to be capped by Italy, he has made over 150 appearances for Atalanta and Atletico by the age of 24.

Villa desperately need a fresh face at left-back, with Lucas Digne expected to move to Paris Saint-Germain, and Ruggeri represents a younger upgrade on the France international.

As well as lowering the average age of the defence, Ruggeri will bring height and versatility to the squad.

Ruggeri was also named in the Europa League team of the season when Atalanta lifted the trophy in 2024.