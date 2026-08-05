Transfer news and rumours today: Fulham closing in on £25m deal for Championship star, Leon Bailey heading for Premier League move

Fulham are reportedly closing in on a deal for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Charles' future this summer, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in the 22-year-old.

Manchester United have previously been linked with Charles, while Leeds United are said to have had at least three offers for the midfielder turned down.

According to the London Evening Standard, Fulham are now advancing on a deal, with Alvaro Arbeloa's side set to win the race for the midfielder.

The report claims that the Premier League outfit will pay around £25m for Charles, who has scored six goals and registered two assists in 76 appearances for Southampton in all competitions.

Last season, Charles managed six goals and two assists in 38 appearances for the Saints, including three goals and two assists in 31 Championship matches.

Charles' contract with Southampton is due to expire next summer.

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Hull 'closing in' on move for Villa's Bailey

Meanwhile, Hull City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Aston Villa's Leon Bailey.

The 28-year-old made the move to Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, and he has represented the club on 163 occasions in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and registering 25 assists.

Bailey spent the first half of last season on loan at Roma, providing two assists in 11 appearances, before returning to Villa in January due to the club's injury problems.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Bailey's future of late, with Hull emerging as the favourites to secure his signature.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Hull are now in advanced discussions over a deal for the Jamaica international, who is set to remain in the Premier League.

The forward scored 16 goals and registered 18 assists in 123 appearances for Villa in England's top flight, and he would boost a Hull squad looking to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

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Sunderland 'make contact' over Catamo move

Elsewhere, Sunderland have reportedly been in contact over a possible move for Sporting Lisbon attacker Geny Catamo during this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old has scored 21 goals and registered 15 assists in 137 appearances for Sporting in all competitions, including eight goals and five assists in 47 matches last term.

According to A Bola, Sunderland have been in touch with Sporting to register their interest in signing the forward before the end of the summer market.

The report claims that the Portuguese club want Catamo's full release clause to be paid if he is to leave, with that number standing at €60m (£51.4m).

Catamo has gained Champions League experience during his time at Sporting, scoring twice and registering three assists in 19 appearances in the competition.

Villa, Fulham, Burnley and Everton have also previously been credited with an interest.