K-League All Stars 1-3 Man City: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Divin Mubama continues scoring run

Manchester City continued their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 3-1 victory over K-League All Stars in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.

All four goals came in the first half of the pre-season friendly, with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Divin Mubama on the scoresheet for Enzo Maresca's side.

K-League All Stars registered through Kim Dae-won, meanwhile, and the home side gave a strong account of themselves during the exhibition fixture.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Maresca's first game in charge of Man City ended in a penalty-shootout loss to Inter Milan, but there were plenty of positives to take from their performance in that clash, and this was another strong workout for the Manchester outfit.

Man City were again without the services of the likes of Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Marc Guehi, Elliot Anderson and Nico O'Reilly due to the 2026 World Cup, but a strong starting side included Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden.

Mubama has now scored in back-to-back matches for Man City, with the 21-year-old making a strong impression in both games for the Citizens this summer.

The attacker has one goal in two first-team appearances for Man City in competitive action, while he managed five Championship goals on loan at Stoke City last term.

It will be interesting to see whether a spot can be found in the squad for Mubama in 2026-27, but he has been one of the team's best players so far this summer.

K-LEAGUE ALL STARS VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

9th min: K-League All Stars 0-1 Man City (Rayan Ait-Nouri)

Man City make the breakthrough in the ninth minute of the contest, as Ait-Nouri finds the bottom corner with a smart finish - that arrowed into the bottom corner.

12th min: K-League All Stars 1-1 Man City (Kim Dae-won)

K-League All Stars make it 1-1 in the 12th minute, and it is Dae-won on the scoresheet, with the South Korean finding the bottom corner from distance.

20th min: K-League All Stars 1-2 Man City (Tijjani Reijnders)

Man City are back ahead in the 20th minute of the match, with Reijnders turning and finding the back of the net from inside the box off an assist from Antoine Semenyo.

23rd min: K-League All Stars 1-3 Man City (Divin Mubama)

Man City score a third just three minutes after netting a second, with Mubama finding the back of the net from close range after the ball broke loose off a save from Song Bum-keun.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DIVIN MUBAMA

Making his mark ? pic.twitter.com/xLCiVSe7Sj — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2026

It has been a strong pre-season to date for Mubama, with the forward finding the back of the net in successive matches since Maresca's arrival as head coach.

Mubama's movement was too much for K-League All Stars during his 62 minutes on the field, and he also got his name on the scoresheet.

K-LEAGUE ALL STARS VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: K-League All Stars 47%-53% Man City

Shots: K-League All Stars 6-21 Man City

Shots on target: K-League All Stars 1-13 Man City

Corners: K-League All Stars 2-3 Man City

Fouls: K-League All Stars 8-6 Man City

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will now turn their attention to their final friendly of the summer, which comes against Atletico Madrid on August 9, before taking on Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 16.

K-League All Stars' players, meanwhile, will now return to their respective clubs.