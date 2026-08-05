Arsenal transfer news: How Mikel Arteta could line up with Bruno Guimaraes after 'medical' and contract details confirmed

Bruno Guimaraes has completed a medical at Arsenal ahead of signing a four-year contract, the newest report has claimed.

The Gunners did not enjoy the best of evenings in Ireland on Wednesday given they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Betis, though gaining fitness was the most important aspect of the game.

Mikel Arteta was unable to name his strongest side for that match, but when the likes of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka return, the Londoners' squad will look far healthier.

The manager's squad looks as if it will also be strengthened considerably this week following news that a £75m deal had been agreed with Newcastle United for Guimaraes earlier this week.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a medical has been completed ahead of the midfielder signing a four-year contract.

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How Arsenal could line up with Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will arrive at the Emirates expecting to start, and while he has experience playing in an advanced role, the most likely position for him in the team is in their double pivot.

Rice is a certain starter next term, and that means he will join Guimaraes in the middle of the pitch, with Martin Odegaard positioned ahead of them as an attacking midfielder.

Guimaraes is far more progressive than his two counterparts, while Rice provides immense levels of defensive coverage and Odegaard has shown an ability to control games.

Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly are set to be backups, and the fact that Arteta will be able to call upon them from the bench highlights the strength of his squad.

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Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: A short-term signing?

It is difficult to accurately predict when a player will experience a decline - Mohamed Salah was arguably the best player in the world in 2024-25 but he is now at Trabzonspor - and many continue to excel into their thirties.

However, Guimaraes is 28 and will celebrate his 29th birthday in November, and it is clear that he is seen as an immediate upgrade on the Gunners' current midfield options.

Perhaps Arteta believes that the next few years could be a potentially lucrative period considering Pep Guardiola has left Manchester City, while the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have new managers in their dugouts.

If Arsenal are to experience a period of dominance, they will need to be ambitious in the transfer market, and Guimaraes is no doubt an impressive acquisition.