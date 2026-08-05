Jeremy Monga reveals two "no brainer" reasons for snubbing Mikel Arteta's Arsenal for Man City

Jeremy Monga has spoken about his decision to pick Manchester City over Arsenal this summer.

Despite links to the Premier League champions, City secured the signature of the teenager from Leicester City for Enzo Maresca's maiden season after replacing Pep Guardiola.

The 17-year-old winger completed his summer transfer to the Etihad Stadium in an agreement worth up to £12.5m including performance-related add-ons.

Monga has committed his long-term future to the reigning English champions by signing a five-year contract lasting until 2031.

Monga reveals reasons for snubbing Arsenal transfer

© Iconsport / Duncan Thomas/Majestic Media/Alamy

The talented forward had generated intense transfer interest from Arsenal before deciding that a move to Manchester was the most logical step for his development.

There was a feeling that Mikel Arteta's Gunners were favourites for his signature, only for the Manchester giants to steal a march on the London club, and the teenager has disclosed two reasons why.

" (Arsenal’s interest) was very strong because it was very close to me going there, very close,” he told BBC Sport.

“The main decision was probably the pathway and the club itself. They’ve been so successful that it was a no-brainer when City called. It’s every child’s dream to win trophies and be at the top with the best.

“Once I get the opportunity, I just need to show myself and once I do that, everything will take care of itself. I feel like, to me personally, I see myself at City more. I see myself in blue.”

How did Monga fare on his Man City debut?

© Imago

Nearly a month after his transfer, the promising attacker wasted no time in making his first appearance for his new employers.

Monga featured as a second-half substitute during a 3-1 pre-season victory against a K-League XI in the sweltering heat of Seoul, replacing Rayan Ait-Nouri just after the hour mark.

Maresca watched his side secure an encouraging win thanks to well-taken goals from Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Divin Mubama.

The Citizens are next in action on Sunday when they take on Atletico Madrid in their third pre-season match.