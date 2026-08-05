Yan Diomande to Real Madrid: How much could forward cost as 'hard to achieve' add-on is revealed

Real Madrid are believed to be finalising an astronomical transfer to secure the services of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The Spanish giants have identified the 19-year-old attacker as a primary target to bolster their offensive ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Los Blancos have long been engaged in extensive negotiations with their German counterparts to reach a suitable financial compromise, which appears to be close.

The Ivory Coast international enjoyed a commendable season in the Bundesliga last term by registering 12 goals and eight assists.

Despite a flawed World Cup performance with the Elephants, the Jose Mourinho-led side have convinced the historic side to launch an aggressive pursuit for his signature.

Real 'prepare' £120m transfer package for Diomande

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero & Stefan Koops / EYE4IMAGES/DeFodi Images

According to Sky Sports News, the proposed transaction could ultimately be worth up to £120m if all specific clauses are met.

Real are initially expected to pay a massive guaranteed fee of £107m to convince Leipzig into sanctioning an immediate departure.

The complex agreement also includes a variety of highly achievable performance-related add-ons that could seamlessly push the valuation towards the £116m mark.

Furthermore, an additional £4m worth of intricate bonuses have been negotiated based on targets deemed significantly harder to achieve in the future by the above-mentioned source.

Will Yan Diomande complete his Real Madrid move this week?

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

After a protracted transfer saga, Real are edging closer to completing the blockbuster deal before their league opener on August 22.

Only the final technical formalities and minor contractual details are believed to still need resolving, suggesting that the talented wide attacker should be in the Spanish capital before Mourinho's men face Espanyol.

The talented forward is expected to travel to the Spanish capital shortly to undergo a medical before signing a long-term deal with the biggest club in world football.

Considering that he is adept at playing in both wide positions, Diomande's versatility should be a value add to the Real setup as they strive to dethrone fierce rivals Barcelona.